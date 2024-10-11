Eagles Have The Starting Gang Back Together For Browns Visit
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have the gang back together for Week 6.
The last time every starter played in the same game was Week 1, nearly six weeks ago. That was the season opener when the Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.
They’ve played without A.J. Brown for three straight games. They were without DeVonta Smith and Lane Johnson in Week 4’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
They are all back now, all listed as full participants in Friday’s practice. Nobody has any injury designation heading into Week 6’s home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday (1 p.m./FOX).
“It feels good to be back out here and around the guys,” said Smith, who is second on the team in catches with 21 and yards receiving with 239. "Two weeks away from them, so being back around them and getting back to playing football.”
Brown said his hamstring injury that cost him three games was his fault, that he needs to back off his spartan workout regimen.
“It was tough, it was tough, tried to stay locked in,” said Brown, who, in one game this season, has five catches for 119 yards receiving, which is still third on the team.
The Eagles (2-2) could even have a reinforcement coming in safety Sydney Brown, after his 21-day practice window opened earlier in the week and the team cut linebacker Devin White, opening a spot on the 53-man roster.
The Eagles have until 4 p.m. on Saturday or let the clock keep ticking into the second of three weeks they have to activate him.
Receiver Parris Campbell, who is out of practice squad elevations, could also be a candidate to be added to the roster. He has six catches with a touchdown in limited work.
"Parris has done some really good things," said head coach Nick Sirianni. "I've seen Parris make plays for a long time in this league. He plays with relentless effort, he plays physical, he plays tough. ...We will see how that plays out, but I'm pleased with Parris and the things that he's done."
The Browns will be without several players, who are out with a variety of injuries, including center Ethan Pocic, tackle James Hudson, running back Nick Chubb, and safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman.
Cleveland listed as questionable former Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks, linebacker Mohamoude Diabate, defensive tackle Maurice Hurts, and cornerback Denzel Ward.
