Eagles' Scouting Exec Participating in NFL's Ozzie Newsome GM Forum

Brandon Hunt, the Eagles' senior director of scouting, will be networking at the annual event later this month.

John McMullen

Eagles practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex.
Eagles practice bubble at the NovaCare Complex. / John McMullen/Eagles SI
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles’ senior director of scouting Brandon Hunt will participate in the NFL’s fourth annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum.

The forum, along with the seventh annual Quarterback Coaching Summit, is held in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame and will be June 17-18 at the NFL’s Los Angeles League Office.

“The Quarterback Coaching Summit and Ozzie Newsome General Managers Forum are part of our ongoing efforts to break mobility barriers, establish a cultural norm of opportunity for all, and develop a diverse and inclusive workforce," said Troy Vincent, Sr., the former Pro Bowl Eagles cornerback who is currently the NFL’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “We are dedicated to identifying and strengthening the coaching and personnel development pipeline for experienced coaches of color and providing each participant with the tools to hone their craft and achieve success."

Since the summit's inception, eight previous participants have obtained positions as head coaches or general managers, including Cleveland GM Andrew Berry and Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. Berry was the Eagles’ vice president of football operations in 2019 and Ryans was an Eagles linebacker from 2012 to 2015.

Former Eagles senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady, currently the passing game coordinator for the LA Chargers, will participate in the Quarterback Coaching Summit this year.

The participants will engage in informational sessions and gain knowledge from quarterback coaches, offensive coordinators, head coaches, and general managers with sessions focused on subjects like organizing a personnel department, understanding the role of an assistant GM, transitioning from college coaching to the NFL., and leadership and core values.

Current league GMs will also host a roundtable discussion with participants discussing the different avenues to becoming a GM, relationship building, and how to collaborate with your head coach.

Hunt joined the Eagles as their director of scouting in the 2022 offseason after 12 years in the scouting department of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was given a title bump to his current role earlier this month.

A college offensive lineman at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Hunt interviewed for the New England Patriots de facto GM job this offseason which ultimately went to in-house candidate Eliot Wolf. 

MORE NEWS: ‘Historian’ Bobby King Reveals Trait Modern LBs Must Have

JOHN MCMULLEN

