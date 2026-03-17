The Eagles Have A Closer In Jordan Davis

PHILADELPHIA — If an organization invests $78 million in you, there's probably going to be some motivation to go above and beyond.

Enter Eagles nose tackle Jordan Davis.

Fresh off signing a three-year extension worth nearly $80 million, the big man took a proactive approach less than two weeks later by adding "recruiter" to his job description.

Davis, the fifth-year nose tackle out of Georgia, helped convince former Falcons edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie to sign a one-year deal with the Eagles that could be worth up to $7.3 million.

A half-hour before Ebiketie agreed to terms with the Eagles, he called Davis, a fellow member of the 2022 NFL Draft class, to ask about Philadelphia’s defense and how the Penn State product might fit in it.

“(Davis) told me the obvious,” Ebiketie said via video conference call after putting pen to paper Monday. “The Philadelphia Eagles’ defense—they’re going to put the work in and play together, in sync as a unit. They’re going to stop the run and have the opportunity to get after the quarterback.

“That pretty much aligns with what I was looking for. That’s why I decided to come here.”

Davis, one of the emerging young leaders of Vic Fangio's defense, earned his coffee by closing things with Ebiketie.

Fangio and his reputation helped as well.

The defense has been the Eagles' strength over the past two seasons and projects to be one of the NFL's better units again in 2026.

The addition of Ebiketie should bolster the pass-rushing rotation, although Philadelphia still needs a centerpiece after losing Jaelan Phillips to a $120 million deal in free agency with the Carolina Panthers. For now, it's Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt and the newcomer penciled in.

Finding A Fit

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ebiketie was most concerned with fit.

“Obviously, it goes without saying: Vic’s system,” Ebiketie said. “Over the past couple of years, we know the Eagles have been notorious for having a great defense. I feel like that’s something I’ve always wanted to be a part of.

“Just coming out here and learning from those guys—the goal is always to be the best version of yourself that you can possibly be. I felt like it was a great fit for me.”

The Eagles have been interested in Ebiketie since he entered the league in 2022—the same year Philadelphia drafted Davis at No. 13 overall and Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens at No. 51.

Ebiketie had been right down the street at Temple before finishing his college career with 9.5 sacks at Penn State. He ultimately landed between those two successful picks.

Philadelphia brought Ebiketie in for a 30 visit in 2022 and had interest in trading for him last year before ultimately landing the bigger fish in Phillips.

“I would say the Eagles are getting somebody that’s coming to compete, has a passion for the game,” Ebiketie said. “And I think ultimately, at the end of the day, I want to come out here and learn as well. The end goal is to be the best version of myself. That’s who I intend to be. I intend to put the work in to be the best version of myself—to be a complete player as much as I possibly can.”