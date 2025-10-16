Eagles-Seahawks Mock Trade Would Bring Pro Bowler To Philadelphia In Creative CB Swap
It feels like the 2025 National Football League season began yesterday, but the Philadelphia Eagles have actually already played over a third of their 2025 regular season games.
Philadelphia is 4-2 through six games and has just 11 games before another hopeful playoff run. That means that the regular season is over 35 percent of the way done for the Eagles and that's enough time to evaluate where things are for the team.
The offense hasn't clicked, but there is enough firepower in place to think they can turn things around. Philadelphia doesn't need another offensive weapon. Right now, the two biggest needs are at cornerback and the edge. That's not rocket science. It is a topic that has been out there for a while. ESPN's Bill Barnwell put together 13 mock trade proposals to try to fix issues across the league and had an intriguing one for the Eagles.
"Seahawks, Eagles swap corners," Barnwell said. "Eagles get: CB Riq Woolen, 2026 fifth-round pick. Seahawks get: CB Kelee Ringo, 2026 fourth-round pick. Let's swap frustrating cornerbacks. The Seahawks have seemingly fallen out of love with Woolen, who was benched for stretches in 2024 and got off to a rough start in 2025.
"The 6-4 cornerback gave up a big gain to Ricky Pearsall and was outjumped for the game-winning touchdown by Jake Tonges in Week 1. He has already committed six penalties in five games, including two flags for pass interference. In the final year of his deal, Woolen likely is going to be wearing another uniform in 2026."
Why the mock trade makes sense
Of all of the speculated mock trades out there, this one is one of the more interesting. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported back on September 28th that teams are monitoring Woolen as a potential trade deadline candidate, so there's merit to the idea of the former Pro Bowler being on the move.
Woolen has plenty of talent. He burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2022 and earned a Pro Bowl nod while finishing third in the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award voting. He had nine interceptions across his first three seasons while holding quarterbacks to a 54.1 percent completion rate. This year, that number has dropped to 66.7 percent.
Ringo is younger -- 23 years old as opposed to Woolen at 26 years old -- but he just hasn't been able to separate himself this season. A deal like this wouldn't sacrifice much from a draft perspective -- going from a fourth-round pick to a fifth-round pick in 2026 -- but add a player with a higher floor to a team trying to win now. Woolen will be a free agent after the season so he wouldn't be a long-term fit, but this is the type of move to try to win now.