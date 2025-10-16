Eagles Called Possible Landing Spot For Saints CB
If the Philadelphia Eagles want to add a cornerback through a trade, they have just 19 more days to do so.
That is, of course, because the 2025 National Football League trade deadline is scheduled for November 4th. The Eagles' secondary remains a question mark for the team, especially if Quinyon Mitchell isn't able to go. Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury last week against the New York Giants. On the bright side, though, he was able to participate in practice on Wednesday, although he was listed as a limited participant on the team's first Injury Report of the week.
No matter what happens with Mitchell, the cornerback room is worth watching and with the trade deadline approaching fast, unsurprisingly a handful of names have been thrown out there as potential fits for Philadelphia.
Earlier in the week, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus shared a story highlighting 20 trade deadline candidates with potential landing spots. The Eagles were among the teams Locker mentioned for New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor, along with the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, and Chicago Bears.
Philadelphia should give New Orleans a call
"CB Alontae Taylor, New Orleans Saints," Locker said. "Possible Fits: Lions, Falcons, Bills, Bears, Eagles. Although little has been good about the Saints’ 2025 season, Taylor’s play has pointed upward. This year, he’s produced a career-best 69.5 PFF coverage grade. What also aids his value is inside-outside versatility, having played 1,239 or more snaps on the outside and in the slot.
"The Saints have demonstrated a willingness to move on from serviceable-to-good corners in recent years, including Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo. If New Orleans doesn’t intend to pay Taylor this offseason, the 26-year-old could be sought after. Perhaps Dennis Allen would try to reunite with his former draft pick, or the Eagles could take a swing with a need at perimeter cornerback."
Taylor is a talented player. He's just 26 years old and so far this season has three passes defended, one sack, and 27 total tackles in six games played. Quarterbacks have completed 67.6 percent of their passes against Taylor (23-of-34) for 163 yards and two touchdowns in coverage. A move like this would be a short-term solution, though.
Taylor is scheduled to hit free agency after the season. Old friend Kellen Moore is leading the way over in New Orleans as the team's head coach right now. The Saints are 1-5 so with Taylor heading to free agency after the season, it's at least worth a call. But, at this point there are no legs to this and it's just speculation. A move would make sense. The Eagles have plenty of draft capital at their disposal and cornerback is a concern. But, we'll have to wait until closer to November to see if it could actually become a reality.
More NFL: Anonymous Eagles Player Sounds Alarm After Back-To-Back Losses