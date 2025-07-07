Eagles' Second-Year Receiver: 'I'm Explosive'
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles second-year receiver Ainias Smith is ready to compete in training camp after a rookie season set back by a stress fracture in his shin discovered at the combine.
Speaking at his youth football camp in the Houston area, the Texas A&M prospect indicated that he's lighter and more explosive, traits that will be needed if Smith plans to make a run at the roster as a manufactured-touch option and returner.
“Since last year, I really didn’t have the full offseason, but now I feel real good this year," Smith told KPRC2 TV. "“I’m explosive. I’m lighter than I was last year, so I’m excited for sure. I lost a few pounds, for sure.”
The Eagles are extremely deep in the WR room after adding the talented Terrace Marshall to a top trio that includes the dynamic duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, as well as Jahan Dotson.
Speedy practice squad player Danny Gray also made some noise in a spring where Marshall, Smith, and Gray got valuable first-team reps with quarterback Jalen Hurts while Brown and Smith worked sparingly during team drills at OTAs, and minicamp.
“Definitely a professional,” Smith said of Hurts. “When it comes to details, scheduling, all of that, he’s on top of all of that."
A fifth-round pick in 2024, Smith caught seven passes for 41 yards and one touchdown in seven games during his freshman campaign. His lone NFL start came in Week 18 when the Super Bowl champion Eagles rested their key players.
Smith did get a taste of the Eagles' culture, however.
“Winning culture, for sure. They set the standard very high," said Smith. "The bar, it’s been set for a while now. When you come in, there’s no games that are able to be played. You’ve gotta get in where you fit in, but you’ve gotta definitely put in that work for sure.”
Smith will be back in the Philadelphia area on July 18 in advance of training camp to pick up his Super Bowl LIX ring.
“We’re going out there on the 18th,” Smith said. “Man, definitely, I’m blessed, thankful. I’m just happy for the experience and hopefully we’re going to continue to get some more.”
Helping Smith at his camp in his native Missouri City, Texas, was his Eagles teammate Jalyx Hunt, the second-year edge defender who went to college at Houston Christian and is spending his offseason in South Texas.
MORE NFL: 2025 Eagles Training Camp Preview: Embarrassment Of Riches At OT