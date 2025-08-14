Eagles Second-Year Standout ‘Successfully Brainwashed’
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles expect big things from second-year edge rusher Jalyx Hunt after what was supposed to be a developmental project from Houston Christian was thrown into the deep end of the pool in Philadelphia’s run toward a Super Bowl LIX championship as a rookie.
Hunt not only swam, he showed enough upside to convince GM Howie Roseman that he shouldn’t mortgage the future for a bigger-name pass rusher in the offseason.
“Putting me in uncomfortable situations,” Hunt replied after a joint practice against Cleveland on Wednesday when asked how defensive coordinator Vic Fangio got him up to speed so quickly."
“Making me learn the game of football, how he likes it to be played,” Hunt continued.
Now, Vic’s way is the Jalyx way in Year 2.
“How it should be played in my opinion now,” Hunt said. “I guess you can say he's successfully brainwashed me or whatever you want to say, but just falling in line to how Vic coaches, the type of players he wants and then the type of players that are on his team.
“You don't want to stick out like a bad, sore thumb, so you want to fall in line. So I just followed in line."
The idea of brainwashing usually carries a negative connotation but not in this instance.
“He’s been [coaching] 40 years,” Hunt said of Fangio. “He's seen literally everything in his evolution so I mean there's not much to surprise him, so he tests us with everything, so that's why I feel we're able to benefit from his knowledge."
Hunt has been getting most of the first-team reps in training camp at right end and has recently gotten more opportunities as the left-overhang player, so he and the centerpiece of the Eagles' edge-rushing room, Nolan Smith, can be interchangeable.
“Last year, I was kind of nervous about practicing [against] other teams because I didn't know how it would look, but I'm real thankful this year, just so I could try some new things, compete against different people,” Hunt said of Wednesday’s practice against the Browns.
Those nerves have turned into a quiet confidence only experience provides.
"You kind of settle down,” Hunt said. “Last year was arguably the longest year of my life. And I've had some long years, but it seemed like it just kept going.
“... And this year, [I’m] way more comfortable, I know what's expected of me as a player and as somebody in the locker room, you gotta bring energy, you gotta be focused, you gotta be detailed. Coach [Nick Sirianni] makes it real clear. So this year, I was able to come with clear expectations and clear goals."
