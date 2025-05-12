Eagles Sign Another Draft Pick
The Eagles have signed fifth-round rookie offensive lineman Drew Kendall to his four-year rookie contract. Kendall was the 168th overall selection in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft last month.
The 6-foot-4, 308-pound Boston College product is the son of 1996 Seattle first-round pick Pete Kendall, who spent 13 seasons and played 188 games in the NFL with the Seahawks, Arizona, New York Jets, and Washington.
The younger Kendall finished his stellar career with BC as a first-team All-ACC selection. A three-year starter, Kendall was the pivot for his final 31 games with the Golden Eagles at center.
Kendall is the sixth member of the Eagles' 10-man draft class to sign, joining fellow fifth-round selections cornerback Mac McWilliams of Central Florida as well as Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. Sixth-round selections, quarterback Kyle McCord of Syracuse, offensive lineman Myles Hinton of Michigan, and Virginia Tech edge defender Antwaun Powell-Ryland, have also signed.
The four draft picks Philadelphia still has to sign are first-round LB Jihaad Campbell, second-round safety Andrew Mukuba of Texas, fourth-round defensive tackle Ty Robinson of Nebraska, and sixth-round OL Cameron Williams of Texas.
Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby offered this scouting report of Kendall to the team's website: "Three-year starter there, captain of the team, really a leader of that team, which for a center is always something you love to see. Really effective college run blocker down after down. He got his job done on the first level, understood how to fit on the second level and he is a very intelligent player who knew how to put himself in position to execute his job.
"In the pass game, he is someone who can both mirror laterally, he can adjust, reset, and recover when guys try to attack him on edges and has enough lower-body ballast to anchor when you try to go down the middle. He is another high-character, athletic, tough, smart individual. He can definitely play center and his body type is very common for someone who can play multiple spots."
Kendall is expected to cross-train at center and guard for Jeff Stoutland but his immediate role should be the backup to Cam Jurgens at center, something that will allow the Eagles to keep three-time Pro Bowl selection Landon Dickerson, who filled in for an injured Jurgens last season, at left guard.
"I pride myself on doing a lot of different things," Kendall said during the Eagles' rookie minicamp earlier this month. "I’m just doing whatever the coaches ask me to do, and at the highest level possible. I’m just looking forward to that."
