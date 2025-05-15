Eagles Sign Another Draft Pick, Bringing Total To Seven Under Contract
The Eagles are more than halfway to signing all 10 of their 2025 draft picks after agreeing to terms with fourth-round selection Ty Robinson on Thursday.
Already in the fold with contracts are center/guard Drew Kendall, linebacker Smael Mondon, Jr., cornerback Mac McWilliams, quarterback Kyle McCord, offensive tackle Myles Hinton, and edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland.
The only Day 3 pick to remain unsigned is offensive tackle Cameron Williams. The other unsigned draft picks include the team’s first two selections – Jihaad Campbell and Drew Mukuba.
Each draft pick gets a four-year contract, except for players taken in the first round, such as Campbell. First-rounders get a team option for a fifth season. The Eagles recently picked up the fifth-year team option on 2022 first-rounder, defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
Robinson was the Eagles’ first pick of Day 3, arriving as the 111th overall pick. The defensive tackle from Nebraska is expected to compete for a job in the rotation of defensive linemen. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will likely use Robinson initially as an interior player, but Robinson could also develop a role as an outside rusher.
“I’m excited to learn everything I can,” said Robinson at the team’s rookie minicamp in early May. “I’m going to learn all the positions. Wherever they want me, I’ll play.”
Robinson overlapped with Eagles center Cam Jurgens at Nebraska, and the two would try to work out together whenever Jurgens made it back to Lincoln, and said that Jurgens reached out to him after the Eagles selected him.
“Yeah, he texted me,” said Robinson. “He even finished his message with ‘Cam Jurgens.’ I’m like, ‘I still have your number saved, dude.’ He said he was super pumped, super excited. I obviously asked him everything I needed to know, a rundown real quick of what the city of Philly has to offer. I’m excited to be back with him.”
The Eagles will hold their first OTA session on May 27 and 28.
