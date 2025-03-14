Eagles Sign Return Specialist
PHILADELPHIA - Friday has turned into special teams day in Philadelphia. Hours after the Eagles shifted gears to veteran long snapper Charley Hughlett, the team has agreed on a one-year deal with former Atlanta return specialist Avery Williams.
Williams, 26, is a manufactured-touch player with the ability to play running back and receiver on offense. However, his primary value comes as a returner with an ability to handle both kickoff and punt returns, and as a gunner on special teams coverage.
Originally a fifth-round pick of the Falcons out of Boise State in 2021, Williams averaged 16.2 yards per punt return on 18 opportunities in 2022 before tearing his ACL and missing the 2023 season.
The good news is that Williams was able to return to play all 17 games last season.
Timed with 4.43 speed coming out of Boise, Williams has averaged 10.9 yards per punt return on 58 attempts in the three seasons he did play with the Falcons, and returned 54 kicks with a 22.4 average.
Last season, the 5-foot-9, 195-pound Williams was very good on kick returns, averaging 27.2 yards on 15 tries.
The fit in Philadelphia is obvious.
The Eagles allowed several players to return kicks but lost the two main pieces – Kenny Gainwell and Isaiah Rodgers – in free agency. Those two players combined for 26 of Philadelphia’s 33 kickoff returns last season with Gainwell averaging 25.3 YPR and the speedy Rodgers at 28.1.
On punts, a shoulder injury to Britain Covey forced the Eagles to use Cooper DeJean as the punt returner and DeJean excelled in the role. However, DeJean’s main role as perhaps the best slot cornerback in football as a rookie is a higher priority and Philadelphia would like to take punt returns off DeJean’s plate if possible.
The Eagles did not tender Covey at the $3.2 million required as an unrestricted free agent and he’s now unrestricted.
The Williams signing likely closes the door on a Covey return to Philadelphia.
Meanwhile, third-year cornerback Kelee Ringo, the Eagles’ top gunner in punt coverage, is expected to push for a starting job in 2025 after veteran Darius Slay left in free agency.
If Ringo is successful in that quest, it will likely limit special teams coordinator Michael Clay’s ability to use him, opening the door for Williams to compete there as well.
On offense, Williams was drafted as a receiver but was switched to running back. He has only had touches in the 2022 season.
