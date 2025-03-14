A.J. Dillon Brings His ‘Green Light’ To Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - With Kenny Gainwell crossing the Keystone State to Pittsburgh, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles were in the market for a new backup running back for Saquon Barkley.
The in-house candidate is second-year player Will Shipley, Philadelphia’s fourth-round pick in 2024 who showed some positive signs culminating with a 57-yard touchdown run in the NFC Championship Game against Washington.
Penciling in young players to take the next step is business as usual in most NFL buildings but the smart ones want competition rather than coronation.
The Eagles were able to do that in a cost-effective fashion by signing a proven RB2 commodity in A.J. Dillon on a one-year prove-it deal.
However, the reason the Eagles were able to do that on the cheap can be traced to Dillon missing the entire 2024 season due to concerns over multiple neck stingers.
The powerful 6-foot, 247-pound Dillon was introduced to Philadelphia-area reporters Friday and confirmed that he’s good to go and excited about rebooting his career with the Eagles.
“We've met with specialists from the East Coast, West Coast, everywhere,” Dillon said. “Good to go. Got the green light, so I'm excited to get here, play ball and continue to be a part of what's been some dominance."
Dillon had earned the nickname “Quadzilla” for his massive quadriceps muscles and it hasn’t been lost on others that GM Howie Roseman has amassed a “Quad Squad” in the Eagles backfield by adding Dillon to Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts.
“I love competition,” Dillon smiled when asked about envisioning weight room battles with his new teammates. “... I think the most I've ever squatted was – I want to say like 615 when I was in high school. I have not max squatted -- I will put that out there -- max squatted, probably since sophomore year [at Boston College].
“So we'll have to start [max squatting]. We've been going for reps, so we'll start to have to put some extra weight on there this offseason to get ready for the comp. But I'm excited and yeah, the quads, the quads, there's a lot of quads over here. I've been seeing like my friends have been sending me the tweets and everything like that. It's funny, but excited and excited to get in there and lift some weight."
Dillon did acknowledge sitting out last season with Green Bay was difficult on him.
“I think it was the first time since I was about 8 years old, I've had a year off of football,” he said. “... I was still there, still went to all the games, home games, and was still there for my teammates, working out and all that stuff. But it's tough when you get the game that you love taken away from you, not really on your timetable.
“... On the bright side, you got a year off of hits, a year off of getting hit as a running back. I feel nice and loose.”
Dillon was placed on IR before the initial cutdown to 53 by the Packers, ruling him out for the entire season. It was about midseason when he knew he would officially be able to continue his career in 2025.
“We met with specialists and things back in probably midseason last year, and they kind of gave me the green light for next year,” said Dillon. “... As soon as the season finished up, we went down to Florida, been training. Can do everything, run, jump, not the best kicker but I can do all the rest of the stuff."
Now Dillon gets to kickstart things behind the best offensive line in football.
“If you're a football fan, you know about the Eagles offensive line,” Dillon smiled. “And so I'm definitely excited to meet [them] first hand, and get out there and compete with those guys and run behind them, earn their trust. I know they're a unit, obviously, but I'm excited for the opportunity the Eagles have given me."