Eagles Signed Two TEs In Phase II Of Free Agency; What It Means
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles signed two tight ends in Phase II in free agency this week, which led to the natural speculation that Philadelphia is prepared to move on from veteran star Dallas Goedert at the position.
Goedert’s future is certainly in doubt and if you’re playing the odds, the scale has probably tilted toward the soon-to-be eighth-year pro playing elsewhere in 2025.
That has little to do with the dual signings of Harrison Bryant on Friday and Kylen Granson 24 hours later on cost-effective deals at the position, however.
Goedert, 30, remains under contract in Philadelphia for 2025 but he’s a lame duck with no guaranteed money left on his deal.
Typically, in those situations, the Eagles would like a short-term fix, perhaps guaranteeing Goedert’s 2025 money and adding a few million more upfront to spill over into 2026.
That would kick the can down the road 12 months and allow Philadelphia to get one more season of Goedert with Grant Calcaterra being pushed by both Bryant and Granson, and perhaps a rookie heir-apparent from what’s regarded as a deep TE draft in April.
Goedert’s camp is pushing for an extension with as much guaranteed money as possible, likely realizing this is his last opportunity to cash in before it starts being a year-to-year process post-30.
The Eagles' use of void years is also a hurdle here, pushing back the likely end game past June 1 because any trade before that would cost Philadelphia $9.582M in cap space. Post-June 1 that turns into $4.054M in savings for the Eagles.
GM Howie Roseman has long believed future draft picks are a market inequity to be exploited. Most organizations value the bird in hand now more than future picks, which is antithetical to common sense until you factor in the job insecurity for many.
There is also a lack of patience around the NFL making trades, especially for meaningful players, more difficult as the calendar turns. For instance, Denver was believed to be very interested in Goedert but with no immediacy possible moved on by signing veteran TE Eric Engram to a two-year, $23 million deal.
Back in South Philadelphia, It should be noted that the Eagles also have E.J. Jenkins under contract at TE, as well as futures signings Nick Muse and Cameron Latu.
The bodies assembled are enough to cobble together better depth than the team had last season, but there is no headlining candidate to replace Goedert’s presence in the offense, a player coming off a 17-catch postseason en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship.
Absent Goedert, you’re either piecemealing the position with Calcaterra likely as the receiver and the best blocker between Bryant, who spent last season in Las Vegas, and Granson, who was with Shane Steichen in Indianapolis.
The two players projected as potential TE1s immediately from the draft – Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Michigan’s Colston Loveland – figure to go well before the Eagles’ first scheduled try at No. 32 overall.
That leaves the Day 2 prospects like LSU’s Mason Taylor and Miami’s Elijah Arroyo with Bowling Green’s Harold Fannin, who was coached by the Eagles' new quarterbacks coach Scot Loeflfer in college, or Texas’ Gunnar Helm as longer-shot possibilities
That’s a group who may provide the answer long-term but certainly won’t be playing at the Goedert level early on.