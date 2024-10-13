Eagles Sparked By Goal Line Stand, Return Of Star Receivers In 20-16 Win Vs. Browns
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles emerged from their bye with the same nagging problems they had when they entered it.
They still can’t score in the first quarter. Their discipline is shaky, with a pair of false starts on one drive, and their offense is still way too inconsistent.
Still, the Eagles shrugged it all off and won a hard-fought, 20-16, victory over the visiting Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
“Definitely left points out there, but you can complain about winning or you can play the way we played and win and kind of feel good about yourself knowing that you can get a whole lot better,” said DeVonta Smith. “We know we left a lot out there, but to come away with a win says a lot.”
Added A.J. Brown: “Everybody wants a game of perfection, but they get paid, too. They’re going to try to stop us. That’s why I’m not worried about this. You make adjustments and go. Most importantly, you learn. We got the win.”
The Eagles were buoyed by the return of their superstar receivers Smith and Brown after Smith missed the previous game with a concussion and Brown was out for three straight games following the season opener in Brazil with a hamstring injury.
It was Brown’s catch of a deep throw with 1:49 that sealed the win that pushed the Eagles to 3-2 with two more road games up next – next week against the Giants followed by the Bengals.
He had a 22-yard touchdown catch and Smith had a 45-yard TD catch.
The Eagles’ defense pitched in with a strong goal line stand to help send the Browns to their fourth straight loss and a 1-5 record. They still have not scored more than 18 points in a game this season.
It was far from a masterpiece for the home team, but it was a win.
TURNING POINT
Goal line stand. The Eagles were on the ropes late in the fourth quarter when the Browns arrived at their 8-yard line with a first-and goal. The sequence from there went like this:
1-goal at 8: Cooper DeJean made a nice tackle after three yards.
2-goal at 5: Nolan Smith tackled Deshaun Watson on edge after a two-yard gain.
3-goal at 3: Browns motion penalty.
3-goal at 8: C.J. Gardner Johnson had a nice pass breakup on a quick slant to tight end David Njoku.
4-goal at 8: Browns motion penalty.
4-goal at 13: Field goal from 31 yards with 3:54 to play. Cleveland did not see the ball again.
STUDS
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Brown piled up 116 yards on six catches, including the game-ender and a 22-yard touchdown. Smith had a 45-yard TD catch that gave Philly a 20-13 lead with 7:54 to go in the fourth quarter. It was the sixth TD catch of his career from 45-plus yards. He ended with 64 yards on three receptions.
Jalen Hurts. The quarterback started 0-for-5 but finished 16-for-25 and 264 yards. He threw a pair of touchdowns and finished with a season-high passer rating of 126.1. More importantly, it was his first game without a turnover since Nov. 20, 2023, in a 21-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Grant Calcaterra. Thrust into a more prominent role after Dallas Goedert left early with a hamstring injury, the backup tight end had several key catches and finished with four grabs for 67 yards, both career highs.
“Defenses probably aren’t too worried about Grant, but Grant does a great job every single day, and he’s a great teammate, too,” said Brown. “We have lot of faith in him and he had a great day and I’m proud of him.”
Cooper DeJean. The rookie made the fisrt start of his career, doing so in the slot, and performed well. He made six tackles while returning four punts for 51 yards (12.8 average).
Nakobe Dean. Sure, he missed a tackle or two, but he ended with 12 of them to lead the team.
Bryce Huff. It was a baby step, but the maligned pass rusher finally notched a sack. OK, he shared it with Cooper DeJean. Oh, and he had two tackles.
Jake Elliott. The kicker had a 57-yard field goal blocked but blame the coaches for putting him that postion. He made a pair of crucial kicks, one from 49 yards to open the scoring at 3-0 ad a 44-yarder late in the third quarter for a 13-10 lead.
Tush push. The play was successful all four times in four tries in the first half.
DUDS
-First quarter woes. The Eagles still have not managed a point in the first quarter. You’d think they would have had a crisper start, but you’d be wrong. They went three-and-out on their first possession and punted again on their second. That’s five straight games without a point in the opening 15 minutes of games this season.
Saquon Barkley. The running back failed to convert a second-one reception, running out of bounds before reaching the first-down marker. The failure led to a sack on the next play of Jalen Hurts and then a blocked field goal that led to Rodney McLeod’s 50-yard scoop-and-score that tied the game at 10 with 14 seconds left in the half. Barkley had a very uncharacteristic 47 yards on 18 carries and just two catches for seven yards.
INJURIES
-Tight end Dallas Goedert (hamstring) ruled questionable early in first quarter did not return.
-Cornerback Darius Slay (knee) left early in the third quarter and was replaced by Isaiah Rodgers. Slay did not return.
-Left tackle Jordan Mailata (hamstring) left with 9:30 to go in the game unable to put much weight on his left leg. He did not return and was replaced by Fred Johnson.
