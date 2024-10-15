Eagles Star Receives 'Good News' About Injury, Per Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles got back in the win column on Sunday but unfortunately was hit by more injuries.
Injuries have been a major story of the 2024 National Football League season so far for the Eagles. Philadelphia has been piling up injuries left and right, although the team got a little healthier ahead of the Week 6 matchup.
Philadelphia got A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith against the Browns, but star cornerback Darius Slay was forced to leave the contest due to a knee injury.
"Eagles veteran cornerback Darius Slay has been ruled out vs. the Browns with a knee injury he suffered in the third quarter," NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro posted on Sunday. "Slay injured his knee on the first defensive drive of the second half. After a trip to the blue medical tent, Slay walked very gingerly to the locker room with help from VP of security Dom DiSandro."
Luckily, it doesn't sound like he will miss much more time, if any. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Slay is "day-to-day" on Monday.
"Eagles (cornerback) Darius Slay, who left Sunday's game with a knee injury, is considered day-to-day, source said. Good news," Rapoport said.
That seems like a very positive update for Slay. He is one of the Eagles' starting cornerbacks, and although there has been a lot of chatter about him this season, he still is a very important piece of Philadelphia's defense. Hopefully, he is able and ready to go for Week 7 action against the New York Giants.
