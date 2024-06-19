Eagles' Star Wants A WR University
PHILADELPHIA - Year 4 of Tight End University kicked off in Nashville this week.
The brainchild of Kansas City star Travis Kelce, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro George Kittle, and three-time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen, the annual get-together is designed for the NFL’s tight ends to bond and help each other get better by sharing information and techniques.
“Tight End University was created to bring the Tight End community together for an immersive three-day program," is how the event is described on the TEU website "Over the course of the summit, attendees are able to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more. In addition to current players, TEU also features several retired legends who provide attendees with the invaluable opportunity to learn from some of the best to ever play the game.”
Eagles TEs Dallas Goedert and C.J. Uzomah were among those invited to the 2024 setup which has expanded to include star quarterbacks Dak Prescott of Dallas and Kirk Cousins of Atlanta to help the workouts.
Other position groups have similar setups over the summer break, including the offensive line where Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson has had a big hand in the OL Masterminds program in the Dallas area.
Future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller set up his pass-rushing camp years ago and now Eagles’ team captain and All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown has taken to social media to get the receivers on board with helping each other during what has been deceived as “me season” where players are left to their own devices to get better in advance of training camp.
“Wideouts wassup? Brown wrote. “The Tight Ends get together for a weekend. The Db’s link up. The pass rushers even get together. Come on guys, we can’t be too big time to link up and learn. I’m a fan of everyone and willing to work with whoever. Let’s make it happen wideouts.”
Actually Brown’s teammate and fellow team captain, six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, had been advocating for years that the defensive backs should work together and there is no structured setup just yet.
The interest of Brown and Slay helping others shouldn’t be a surprise, however, as both have taken tremendous interest in helping younger players develop since arriving in Philadelphia.