Eagles Start Preparation For Bucs Minus Three Stars
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles were down three significant starters as preparation for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay began at the NovaCare Complex.
Philadelphia moved inside because of some light rain in the area and had a scaled-back walkthrough practice. Estimated as missing the session were three significant starters: All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) and his running mate at WR DeVonta Smith (concussion protocol), along with All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion protocol).
Johnson was seen during the short portion of the practice open to reporters and was stretching a bit, indicating he may be farther along in the protocol than Smith.
There's was some good news in that two players forced to leave Sunday's 15-12 win over New Orleans were able to practice. Right guard Mekhi Becton was limited with a torn ligament in his left ring finger, and cornerback Darius Slay was estimated as a full participant due to a knee injury suffered when Saints tackle Trevor Penning kept blocking the Pro Bowl cornerback out of bounds resulting in a 15-yard penalty and likely a fine later in the week.
After the practice, Becton talked with reporters in the locker room and confirmed his injury while noting he expects to play against the Bucs with a wrap or a cast.
Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson was also listed as limited with a wrist injury.
If Brown and Smith cannot play Sunday expect the Eagles to rely on Jahan Dotson, rookie Johnny Wilson and a practice squad elevation at WR, likely Parris Campbell.
The RT tackle replacement for Johnson would be Fred Johnson, who finished the game against the Saints.
