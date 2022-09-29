Eagles Start Work Week with Lengthy But Manageable Injury Report

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles were without star receiver A.J. Brown and Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay as preparation for the return of Doug Pederson and the improved Jacksonville Jaguars ramped on Wednesday

Brown, who is expecting the birth of his second child this fall, was not in attendance due to personal reasons while Slay was sidelined with a back injury that isn't believed to be too serious because the CB1 was on the field and shadowing the rest of the defensive backs when they ran through individual drills.

Starting left guard Landon Dickerson (foot) also didn't participate but was on the field taking mental reps with the rest of the offensive linemen. The second-year player was added to the injury report last Friday with that designation but played in the 24-8 win over Washington.

However, he missed 11 of the offensive snaps in favor of backup Sua Opeta.

Also missing practice Wednesday due to injury was running back Boston Scott (rib).

Players who were limited in practice due to injury were RB Miles Sanders (hip), receiver DeVonta Smith (back), and defensive tackle Milton Williams (knee).

Both Sanders and Williams were spotted in the locker room and seemed fine while Smith injured himself on a great 44-yard reception on Sunday against the Commanders when he knocked the wind out of himself falling flat on his back.

The fact that all three got on the field in a limited fashion is a positive sign that each is on track to play against the Jaguars.

The Eagles also continued what is expected to be a season-long maintenance plan for veteran players and younger ones with troubling injury histories.

Working in a limited fashion while given the designation of "rest" Wednesday were DT Fletcher Cox, edge rusher Brandon Graham, the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week, right tackle Lane Johnson, right guard Isaac Seumalo, and edge rusher Josh Sweat.

