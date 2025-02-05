Eagles Today

Eagles Super Bowl Practice Report: Four Players Limited; Nick Sirianni Preaches Focus

Jalen Carter is dealing with an illness in New Orleans.

John McMullen

Feb 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks with the media during a press conference at Hilton New Orleans Riverside.
Feb 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks with the media during a press conference at Hilton New Orleans Riverside. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

METAIRIE, La. -- Eagles coach Nick Sirianni preached "focus and refocus" during the Eagles’ first Super Bowl LIX-week practice in the New Orleans area, according to PFWA pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala.

As the designated home team in their matchups with the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia is practicing at the Saints facility in Metairie, LA.

“It’s not a normal week,” Sirianni said. “You want to keep it as normal as possible, but the times are different, the obligations are different. The game’s not normal either.

"… So, just focus and refocus — it’s a good prep for the game.”

The Eagles practiced for two hours in nearly 80-degree weather, featuring a 20-minute stretching period, followed by individual work, team drills, and a special teams period.  The latter half of the session was a walkthrough, no surprise because Sirianni stresses mental preparation as much as the physical aspect.

The session was set up similarly to a typical Eagles Wednesday practice during the regular season.

“Our goal for right now is how do we eliminate distractions and continue to get better?” the Eagles coach said. “… For a lot of guys, this isn’t their first time here, which I think is really important. I feel like our guys are locked into what they need to do and are enjoying some time together.”

Four players participated on a limited basis: defensive tackle Jalen Carter (illness), running back Kenneth Gainwell (concussion, knee), wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and defensive end Brandon Graham (elbow).

Left guard Landon Dickerson (knee) and center Cam Jurgens (back) were full participants, along with linebacker Zack Baun (groin), receiver Britain Covey (neck), and tight ends Dallas Goedert (ankle) and C.J. Uzomah (abdomen).

“They’re doing everything they can to get themselves ready to go,” Sirianni said of Graham and others hoping to be healthy enough to play Sunday. “I’ll never put limitations on them. We’ll see where they are as the week progresses.”

 After the practice, the Eagles returned to their New Orleans hotel where coaches planned to review the session before meeting with the players.

“We’ll meet with them tonight, review this tape, then sleep, rest, focus and refocus,” Sirianni said. “Again, it’s just constantly coming back to controlling what you can control, which is what we’ve talked about all year. Staying focused on your job.”

MORE NFL NEWS: Eagles' Saquon Barkley Message On The RB Position: 'If You Have Elite Players, Try Your Best To Keep Them

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News