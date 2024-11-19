Eagles Surprisingly Urged To Sign Giants' $160M Failed Experiment
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly are a great landing spot for players.
Philadelphia has found ways to stack up wins over the years, and the 2024 season has been no different. The Eagles are 8-2 and have won six straight games. Philadelphia looks like it can be a real threat in the NFC in the postseason, and it wouldn't be shocking if it is able to compete for a Super Bowl title this year.
One of the biggest reasons for the Eagles' success this year is the fact that they were able to snatch New York Giants superstar Saquon Barkley. He has been everything the Eagles could've hoped for this season and looks like a Most Valuable Player contender.
The Eagles' front office certainly knows what it's doing. Philadelphia's signing of Barkley is a bad look for the Giants and FanSided's Kinnu Singh suggested another move. Singh suggested that the Eagles should find a way to land Daniel Jones this upcoming offseason after he was benched by New York this week.
"As Jones faces an uncertain future on the open market, he may have an opportunity to follow in Barkley’s footsteps and join the Eagles," Singh said. "That would certainly create some dread and cause some heads to roll in New York.
"Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has already proven that he can take a former Giants player and resurrect his career. Jones’ ability to create yards with his legs would fit into Philadelphia’s offensive scheme, and the Eagles offensive line is far better than the one Jones got pummeled behind in New York. The 27-year-old quarterback’s best season also came when he had a strong running game with Barkley in the backfield."
It would be interesting to land Jones to serve as the backup to Jalen Hurts. He signed a massive $160 million deal with the Giants and it wouldn't be shocking to see him released this upcoming offseason. It doesn't seem likely, but it's a fun idea.
More NFL: Eagles Star Quarterback Jalen Hurts To Make Announcement On Tuesday