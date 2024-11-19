Eagles Star Quarterback Jalen Hurts To Make Announcement On Tuesday
The Philadelphia Eagles have won six straight games and everything seems to be trending in the right direction.
There was a time when the Eagles were 2-2 on the season, but they have completely turned things around. Philadelphia has won six straight games and firmly is in first place in the NFC East ahead of the Washington Commanders after taking them down last week.
Everything is good in Philadelphia. The offense is clicking, the defense is dominating, and the special teams have been solid. The Eagles have the makings of a real winner this year. All things are looking up for the Eagles.
One of the biggest reasons for the Eagles' turnaround has been the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts. He has protected the ball since the bye week and has gotten it to his playmakers. He has shined and looked great. One thing to keep an eye on is that he will be making an announcement on Tuesday morning. Hurts will join "Good Morning America" and has an announcement to make, according to the show's promotional materials.
"If you're Jalen Hurts leading the Eagles on a six-game winning streak, what are you doing (Tuesday) morning? Well, get this, Jalen Hurts will be on 'Good Morning America.' So why's he coming and what does he want you to know? Well you'll just have to watch GMA (on Tuesday) to find out."
It's unclear what Hurts' announcement will be, but it is interesting that he is going on "Good Morning America." Make sure to tune in.
