Eagles-Texans 4-Pick Swap Would Land Defensive Star
The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of picks at their disposal if they want to try to make some sort of move on Thursday when the National Football League Draft kicks off.
Philadelphia has 20 picks over the next two drafts and the team hinted that it doesn't have 32 players with first-round grades in this class. Because of this, there's been a lot of speculation about the possibility of trading up.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox furthered this chatter on Wednesday by suggesting a four-pick swap with the Houston Texans that would land safety Nick Emmanwori in Philadelphia.
"Eagles Get: 2025 1st-round pick (No. 25)," Knox said. "Texans Get: 2025 1st-round pick (No. 32), 2025 3rd-round pick (No. 96), 2026 6th-round pick. The defending-champion Philadelphia Eagles know that they're unlikely to land a legitimate first-round talent at the bottom of Round 1...While Philly could stay put and still get a very good prospect at No. 32, trading up in Round 1 would make plenty of sense. While the Eagles tend to draft and develop well, they have a loaded roster and may not have room to use all eight draft selections they currently possess.
"Trading up for one player the Eagles love—and, presumably, do have a first-round grade on—would be a sensible move. In this scenario, Philly deals with the out-of-conference Texans to get ahead of conference rivals like the Rams, Lions and Commanders. Such a deal could land the Eagles a prospect like South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, who landed with Washington at No. 29 in the B/R Scouting Department's three-round mock draft."
This type of move definitely would make sense. The Eagles have the picks to pull it off and a need at safety after trading CJ Gardner-Johnson away. The real question would be if the Eagles view safety as the team's biggest hole?