Eagles Thursday Practice Report: Dallas Goedert Returns
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert returned to practice on Thursday after a knee injury kept him out a day earlier, a positive sign as Philadelphia (4-0) prepares to host Denver (2-2) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Goedert missed Week 2 with the balky knee but was able to return and play in wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Weeks 3 and 4. This season, Goedert has 12 catches for 114 yards and three touchdowns in three games, including a 33-yard score against L.A. and two short TDs against the Bucs.
The only player on the Eagles' current 53-man roster who was not at practice to begin Thursday’s session was Goedert's backup, TE2 Grant Calcaterra, who was not listed on Wednesday's practice report.
All four players who began the week listed as limited — right tackle Lane Johnson (shoulder), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (groin) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (knee) were again practicing in some form Thursday.
The Eagles opened Dean’s 21-day practice window this week, and the fourth-year LB remains on the PUP list. However, the Eagles do have a spot open on their active roster in case Dean is ready to go and able to play this week.
Before practice, the Eagles did a little practice squad shuffling, bringing back defensive tackle Jacob Sykes and edge rusher K.J. Henry while releasing cornerback Eli Ricks and edge defender Antwaun Powell-Ryland.