Eagles To Visit With Powerful Ohio State O-Lineman
Ohio State was expecting about 150 different scouts and executives from NFL teams to attend its Pro Day on Wednesday, and the turnout didn’t disappoint for the reigning national champions, who had 17 different prospects working out
There is some thought in league circles that the Buckeyes might break Georgia’s record of 15 players selected in the 2022 draft.
The Eagles were represented, and one player they took particular interest in was powerful offensive guard prospect Donovan Jackson.
A dominant inside player for most of his time at Ohio State, Jackson upped his stock last season by filling in at left tackle for the injured Josh Simmons, also a potential top-tier draft pick.
Sportsskeeda’s NFL Draft analyst Tony Pauline reported from the pro day that Jackson has a top-30 visit lined up with the Eagles, who are taking a long look at several top OL prospects in advance of the draft next month.
While Jackson proved he could fill in at LT last season and passed the threshold of the template at that position with an arm length that measured 34 ½ inches, he’s regarded as a potential star inside at OG.
Mainly a left guard at OSU, Jackson’s 32-rep bench press highlights the type of raw power he brings to the table, and it’s not hard to envision Philadelphia penciling him in at right guard in place of the departed Mekhi Becton.
The question is how would Jackson fit into the Eagles’ draft picture?
He could be in play at No. 32 overall but would likely be off the board by 64. The versatility to play tackle could factor into pushing Jackson as an out-of-the-box investment at the end of Round 1 but that would also be a steep price from a value perspective when measured against the groupthink of most draft analysts.
Perhaps, Jackson would be a candidate for the Eagles with their first pick if the organization decides to drop down a bit.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman has placed a heavy emphasis on the offensive line with the team’s reported top-30 visits, which also include Oregon’s Josh Conerly, North Carolina State’s Anthony Belton, Purdue’s Marcus Mbow, Iowa State’s Jalen Travis, and William & Mary’s Charles Grant.