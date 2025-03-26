Eagles Invite Small-School OT For Top-30 Visit
PHILADELPHIA - Add another offensive lineman to the list of the Eagles’ top-30 visits.
Philadelphia is one of several teams interested in athletic William and Mary offensive tackle Charles Grant.
The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Grant confirmed to The Draft Network that the Eagles are one of seven teams that invited him in, a group that also includes Tennessee, Baltimore, Houston, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Cincinnati.
A first-team FCS All-American and two-time First-team All-Coastal Athletic Association left tackle, Grant has the arm length and athleticism to excel at left tackle in the NFL but may need a year in an NFL weight room to improve his bulk and strength at the next level.
The leap in competition will also be an issue for some, as will the need for some technique refinement. The latter is likely a lesser issue for the Eagles because of the presence of well-regarded offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.
A former high-school wrestler, Grant has an immense 7-foot wingspan, making him an almost tailor-made template for LT in the NFL.
However, the fit is not necessarily a natural one for Philadelphia because of the presence of Jordan Mailata.
Grant is the fifth-known OL who is visiting with the Eagles, joining Oregon’s Josh Conerly, North Carolina State’s Anthony Belton, Purdue’s Marcus Mbow, and Iowa State’s Jalen Travis.
All were tackles at the college level. Mbow is projected inside to guard in the NFL by most and Conerly and Belton could have some inside versatility.
Grant joins Travis as natural OTs. Currently, the Eagles have two of the best OTs in the NFL in Mailata and future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson, but lost swing tackle Fred Johnson to Jacksonville in free agency.
Earlier this week, Philadelphia signed 32-year-old veteran Kendall Lamm, who has 44 career NFL starts, as an insurance policy at swing tackle, a move that will not affect the idea of adding to the position in the draft.
