Eagles Top 25 Best Players Countdown: Rise Of The Left Tackle
PHILADELPHIA – The quarterback has already appeared on our list of the top 25 best Eagles heading into training camp. That would be Jalen Hurts, who was ranked sixth.
Now comes Hurts’ bodyguard at No. 5. That would be left tackle Jordan Mailata.
The top 25 list has become an annual affair of SI.com Eagles writer Ed Kracz and John McMullen as the two reporters submit their top 25 lists at the same time so each would be unaffected by the others. No. 1 on the list is awarded 25 points and so on down the list with No. 25 receiving one point.
Mailata pulled in 40 points, with McMullen putting No. 5 on his list and Kracz No. 6. In case you missed it, Hurts collected 38 points with McMullen’s ranking at No. 10 giving him just 16 points while Huirts got 22 points from Kracz who had him at No. 4. The quarterback may have been the widest disparity in our rankings.
Mailata's story is well known, rising from the rugby fields in Australia to becoming one of the top left tackles in the league. He has even risen in these unscientific rankings, climbing from No. 10 on this list last summer to where he is now.
His value to the offensive line's success cannot be understated, though the Eagles were able to put a value on Mailata after signing him to a three-year, $66 million extension on April 5. At the time of the extension, he had two years remaining on his contract, so the deal effectively ties him to Philly through the 2029 season.
"It is an honor to be able to play at one club,” Mailata said shortly after during the deal. "I've always wanted to be a player that has played for one team and there are so few that get to do that. To be a part of history and be a part of the club and the culture that we are trying to continue to build is an honor. I am very grateful to the organization.”
Mailata and teammate and close friend Landon Dickerson (No. 8 in our rankings) are a formidable left side of the offensive line and figure to be for years to come after Dickerson also received a contract extension during the offseason that will keep him tied to Philly through 2028.
Here is the top 25 list so far:
No. 25: Kelee Ringo
No. 24 Cooper DeJean
No. 23: Isaiah Rodgers
No. 22: Avonte Maddox
No. 21: Brandon Graham
No. 20: Mekhi Becton
No. 19: Milton Williams
No. 18: Cam Jurgens
No. 17: Devin White
No. 16: Bryce Huff
No. 15: Reed Blankenship
No. 14: Jordan Davis
No. 13: Josh Sweat
No. 12: Jake Elliott
No. 11 Darius Slay
No. 10: C.J. Gardner-Johnson
No 9: Dallas Goedert
No. 8: Landon Dickerson
No. 7: Saquon Barkley
No. 6: Jalen Hurts
No. 5: Jordan Mailata
