Eagles Top 25 For 2025: A Rebound Is Expected From A Reliable Veteran
PHILADELPHIA - From 2021 to 2023, Philadelphia Eagles' placekicker Jake Elliott missed 11 kicks. The 2023 All-Pro made 80 of 88 field goals (a blistering 90.9%) and 140 of 143 extra points over that span as arguably the most consistent kicker in the NFL.
Last season was a struggle by the ninth-year pro’s typical standards as Elliott missed eight FGs in one season (28 for 36), and a PAT (47 of 48). The veteran was also a dismal 1-of-7 from kicks over 50 yards after finishing 15 of 17 from long range over the prior three seasons.
From the team’s standpoint, at least part of the reason was due to some inconsistent snapping by the usually reliable Rick Lovato, and Philadelphia made a change there by bringing in long-time Cleveland long snapper Charley Hughlett in the offseason.
Elliott’s long run of demonstrated performance was good enough to help him finish No. 20 on Eagles On SI’s annual Top 25 players on the roster heading toward training camp in July.
EOSI beat reporters Ed Kracz and John McMullen each compiled their top 25 lists separately, and a point system determined the final list with No. 1 receiving 25 points all the way down to one point for No. 25.
The idea is to determine the best pure football players on perhaps the NFL’s most talented roster. Impact (the quarterback would also be No. 1 in any city) is not what the last is about. It’s basically Bill Belichick rules in trying to determine who does their particular job the best.
Ellliott turned back the clock in Super Bowl LIX by making all four of his field goals, including one over 50 and two more from 40-or-more. However, he had missed three PATs earlier in the postseason and missed a 50-plus FG attempt in the NFC Championship Game against Washington.
Elliott turned 30 in January, so the long-range kicks are something to keep an eye on early in the 2025 season, but the Eagles are expecting a return to the consistency the Memphis product has flashed since arriving as a rookie signed off the Cincinnati practice squad in the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII-winning season.
The fact that GM Howie Roseman decided to move forward with no competition on the offseason 90-man roster highlights that there is little concern inside the building on Elliott, at least early in the process.
Elliott landed at No. 18 on McMullen’s list while Kracz was a little more bearish on the veteran kicker’s ability to get back to his previous form, putting Elliott at No. 21 on his tally. The 13 overall points were tied with No. 19, who will be announced on Thursday, with the latter getting deference as a positional player.
