Eagles Top 25 For 2025: Super Bowl MVP Lands At No. 5 In Our Top 25 Countdown
PHILADELPHIA – The top five starts now. Two weeks after beginning our countdown of the top 25 best Eagles on the roster, our list reaches number five.
Some may feel this is too low, maybe others believe it’s too high, but our 5th-ranked player is quarterback Jalen Hurts. That’s Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts.
Eagles on Sports Illustrated beat reporters Ed Kracz and John McMullen each compiled their top 25 lists separately, and a point system determined the final list with No. 1 receiving 25 points all the way down to one point for No. 25 to come up with the 25 best.
Hurts received 39 points. Kracz believes Hurts settled in just the right spot. He had him fifth on his list. McMullen on the other hand believes a top 5 spot is too high for the QB, ranking him No. 8 on his list. Last year, Hurts was sixth on this same list.
With a roster chocked full of talented players, a move higher up probably wasn’t going to happen no matter what Hurts did this offseason. And he did plenty, probably first and foremost was to subjugate his ego for the desire to win and buying into the game plan of running the ball more with Saquon Barkley.
The Eagles picked their spots with Hurts in the passing game and when he was called upon, he delivered. The QB was, as always a big part of the running game, too, as the Eagles led the NFL in rushing attempts, with 55 percent of their offense being on the ground.
Still, Hurts completed a career-high 68.7 percent of his passes in 15 regular-season games and threw for 2,903 yards, 18 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He threw only one pick in a 15-game span, and three of those games came in the three playoff wins leading to the Super Bowl win over the Chiefs. On the ground, Hurts ran for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns.
If that doesn’t scream ultimate weapon, what does?
Here is the list so far:
No. 25 (tie): Jihaad Campbell and Drew Mukuba (3 points each)
No. 24: Matt Pryor (4)
No. 23: Adoree Jackson (5)
No. 22: Jahan Dotson (7)
No. 21: Kelee Ringo (8)
No. 20: Jake Elliott (13)
No. 19: Jalyx Hunt (13)
No. 18: Moro Ojomo (14)
No. 17: Jordan Davis (19)
No. 16: Nakobe Dean (20)
No. 15: Reed Blankenship (21)
No. 14: Nolan Smith (25)
No. 13: Dallas Goedert (27)
No. 12: Cam Jurgens (28)
No. 11: Zack Baun (33)
No. 10: Quinyon Mitchell (34)
No. 9: DeVonta Smith (35)
No. 8: Landon Dickerson (35)
No. 7: Cooper DeJean (36)
No. 6: Jordan Mailata (38)
More NFL: Eagles Top 25 For 2025: From High School Legend To Celebrity, Rookie Lands At No. 7