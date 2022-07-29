Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Defense Dominates on Day 2

PHILADELPHIA - Maybe it was apropos with defensive mastermind Vic Fangio visiting practice on Friday, with the Eagles' defense dominating the offense in a 75-minute "yellow practice" at the NovaCare Complex, the second full-scale session of the summer.

Interceptions by Davion Taylor, Andre Chachere, and Avonte Maddox, the latter an impressing leaping pick of Jalen Hurts when the veteran slot corner baited the quarterback, who failed to fit the football is a very tight spot to Maddox's good friend and former roommate Dallas Goedert.

Taylor, meanwhile, was Johnny on the spot thanks to a PBU by second-year cornerback Mac McCain, who took advantage of Jalen Reagor slipping on his route while Chachere also victimized Gardner Minshew in 7-on-7 work.

Other highlights included a Kyzir White "sack" of Hurts on what looked like a slot blitz.

Splashes were few and far between for the offense and Hurts struggled mightily with the biggest play a downfield throw to A.J. Brown with the QB rolling to his right, something that has traditionally been a strength for Hurts.

Hurts was also impressive with his movement skills at times, especially when pulling the football in zone-read looks.

Overall, though, it would have to be described as a bad practice for Hurts no matter how Brown may want to describe it later.

PHOTO GALLERY FROM CAMP

Jason Kelce Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The Eagles center uses bubble wrap as an added layer to the guardian caps designed for player safety. He said he was just having fun. Jordan Mailata Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The Eagles LT gives his best James Bond impression as he takes the field on Day 2 of camp Haason Reddick Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The Eagles pass rusher smiles for the camera as he exits the field after signing autographs for fans on Day 2 of camp. Cam Jurgens Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The rookie second-round pick has impressed Jason Kelce so far with his work ethic. Tight end Grant Calcaterra (47) Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The sixth-round pick takes the field followed by linebacker Shaun Bradley (54). Calcaterra has looked good catching the ball on the first two days of camp. K'Von Wallace Ed Kracz/SI Fan Nation Eagles Today The safety has gotten plenty of first-team reps during the first two days of camp as he looks to stay healthy and win a job after being a fourth-round pick in 2020.

BIRD DROPPINGS

-Along with Fangio, former Eagles receivers coach Gunter Brewer, now coaching the receivers at the University of Maryland, was back and watching practice.

-After starting out with the third team during the first practice on Wednesday, rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean was bumped up to the second team.

-Safety K'Von Wallace was still getting some first-team looks opposite Marcus Epps but Anthony Harris, who is progressing from a recent bout of COVID, was also back in the mix as well. Veteran Jaquiski Tartt continues to get second-team reps.

-All-Pro center Jason Kelce was also back in a limited fashion as he bounces back from a COVID bout and the always entertaining Kelce arrives at practice with bubble wrap on top of his guardian cap.

"Just having some fun," Kelce smiled.

The veteran also gave his quick scouting report on rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis and his spin on the expectations surrounding the team.

"He’s 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, and ran a (4.7) 40. He should be pretty good at football,” Kelce said of Davis.

As far as the hype Kelce has been around long enough to understand what that means.

"In this city every year the media thinks we are going to be (bleep), we are good, and every year the media thinks we are going to be good we are (bleep),” Kelce joked.

-Haason Reddick said he's at 247 pounds post-practice and that's the weight he plans to play out, saying he wanted to get a little bit stronger to accentuate some pass-rush tricks that started working for him last season in Carolina.

-The Eagles worked on special teams more today, including kick coverage. The contain options on the left (L5) were Greg Ward, undrafted rookie Josh Blackwell, and Jaquiski Tartt. On the right (R5) it was Kary Vincent, Maddox, and Britain Covey.

-Lane Johnson does not like the Guardian Caps that are now mandatory across the NFL for offensive linemen, and a number of other positions, through training camp.



"I think it’s goofy as (bleep; look at it," Johnson said. "You saw Kelce wear the bubble wrap making a mockery of it. They’re trying it out for a couple weeks then I think we’re going to take them off."

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Sports. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talker Jody McDonald, every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com and JAKIBSports.com. You can reach John at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen