EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing the New York Giants

Patricia Traina, the longtime beat writer covering Big Blue, joined Eagle Maven to discuss the Giants and more

Training camp is right around the corner and soon we should know better about what to expect from the Eagles, though many national pundits have already made their feelings known and, for the most part, the consensus is, they aren’t expected to do much.

What about the rest of the NFC East?

Our first look around the division begins with the New York Giants.

For that, Eagle Maven called on longtime Big Blue beat writer Patricia Traina for her thoughts on the what the Giants could look like this season in our latest podcast episode of Eagles Unfiltered.

Expectations in Gotham are high, according to Traina.

She explains why and also gives her view from afar on what the Eagles look like and examines New York’s biggest strengths and weaknesses.

Biggest strength: The secondary. The Giants upgraded the position with signing of Adoree Jackson and drafting of Aaron Robinson. Plus, Traina points out, that safety Xavier McKinney, a second-round pick in 2020 who missed 10 games with injury as a rookie, should be a big boost.

Biggest weakness: Offensive line. Traina explains her concerns about the relative youth and inexperience of the players in the trenches going against the Eagles’ experienced defensive front.

An episode highlight: Traina gives her take on the anger emanating from New York’s fan base after claims of the Eagles tanking last year’s season finale, which gave the division title to Washington and not the Giants.

To listen to the entire 15-minute episode click this link:

