Eagles Urged To Acquire 3-Time Pro Bowler
The National Football League Draft is under two weeks away.
This is the time of the year in which we start to see trades start being made as teams look to acquire more draft capital. At the very least, it's a time in which there's a lot of trade chatter because the NFL Draft is so close.
The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty of picks at their disposal. Could they look to move some? It wouldn't hurt to add another dominant pass rusher to the impact free agency has had on the team.
Philly Sports Network's Mike Greger made a list of five players to watch for Philadelphia and mentioned three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney.
"No. 5. DE Jadeveon Clowney: Remember when Eagles fans were in an uproar about his dirty hit that concussed Carson Wentz in the 2020 playoffs? Clowney certainly has a reputation, but so did Ndamukong Suh and that didn’t stop Roseman from bringing him for veteran depth during the 2022 Super Bowl run," Greger said. "Clowney just turned 32 years old. You thought he was older? I know I did. While he has a lot of tread on those aging tires — 11 years and 140 games — he still racked up 5.5 sacks in 2024.
"He has accumulated 26 sacks over the past three seasons while staying relatively healthy. And Clowney is in the final year of a two-year, $20 million deal that the rebuilding Panthers would love to shed from the books."
