Eagles Pull Out Big Guns For Meeting With Game-Breaker
The Philadelphia Eagles obviously could use some more young pieces on the defensive side of the ball after free agency ravaged the team.
We'll find out in two weeks what Howie Roseman and the team's plan is. It wouldn't be shocking to see the team add at least one guy who can help on the edge and they met with a pretty high-end prospect on Thursday in Texas A&M's Nic Scourton, as initially reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton is visiting the Eagles tonight and tomorrow, source says," Rapoport said.
He's an intriguing player. Scourton had five sacks in 2024 in 12 games for Texas A&M. The year before he was even better. Scourton finished the 2023 season with 10 sacks in just 11 games for Purdue.
Scourton is currently as the No. 65 prospect in the draft class by ESPN. If this is accurate, the Eagles likely wouldn't have to use a first round pick on him but he would be more of a second round guy. But, you just never know with the NFL Draft. Things get unpredictable when teams get on the clock.
The meeting itself is noteworthy but another aspect of it that is interesting is that he shared a photo with team legend and recently-retired defensive end defensive end Brandon Graham, as shared on X by Sports Illustrated's John McMullen.
With all of the losses on defense so far this offseason, could Scourton be a potential solution?
