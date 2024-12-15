Eagles Urged To Consider Cutting Ties With $24 Million Specialist
The Philadelphia Eagles are 11-2 on the season and so there is a lot to be happy about.
There has been a lot of doom-and-gloom chatter about Philadelphia throughout the season, but it is in first place in the NFC East. Philadelphia even has a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the postseason, although the Detroit Lions seem like the much more likely option for that.
Philadelphia is a great team, but there unsurprisingly will be changes after the season. Every team makes changes. Even the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have made a plethora of moves.
The Eagles will be no different when the season ends no matter how the playoffs go. FanSided's Devon Platana made a list of three players who could be playing their "final December" with Philadelphia and mentioned kicker Jake Elliott.
"The best kickers give their teams a chance to score points from any distance, which hasn't been the case for Jake Elliott this season," Platana said. "The veteran kicking specialist's production has dropped off a cliff this season. Although he's made a respectable 34-of-35 extra-point attempts (97.1%), he's only gone 18-of-24 on field goals through 13 games as his 75.0% success rate is a far cry where where it was in 2023 (93.8%)...
"Even though he just signed his four-year, $24 million extension in March, the Eagles might already be having buyer's remorse... The good news for the Eagles, though, is that there's a way out. General manager Howie Roseman can free up about $1.59 million by trading Elliott after June 1, which is a pathway worth exploring if the team wants to bring in a more reliable kicker. If Elliott continues to implode down the stretch, don't be surprised if he's on his way out of Philadelphia sooner rather than later."
Could there be a big change coming after the season?
More NFL: What Eagles' Saquon Barkley Needs Vs. Steelers To Keep NFL Record Chase Alive