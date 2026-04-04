Inside Jeffrey Lurie’s Unwavering Commitment to the Eagles

Julian Lurie is his father’s presumptive succession plan for the Eagles, but there is still no timetable for that transition.

Jeffrey Lurie turns 75 in early September, just as his 32nd season as steward of Philadelphia’s true passion is set to begin.

The Eagles’ chairman and CEO shows no signs of slowing down. At 75, he remains fueled by the same deep love for the game he fell for as a child.

“Since I was a little boy, I’ve loved this sport,” Lurie said at the NFL’s annual meeting in Phoenix this week. “It’s a gift, because it’s hard to find things you’re unconditionally in love with.

“So I have that.”

The adage about finding a job you love so you’ll never work a day in your life applies perfectly to Lurie — with the added benefit of the immense financial rewards the NFL has provided him and his family.

“I feel it’s a gift to have something you’re so in love with — besides people and dogs — and for me, that’s football,” Lurie said. “I just love the game. I’ll watch every NFL game I can besides the Eagles. I don’t miss many other key games.”

Under Lurie’s leadership, the Eagles have become one of the model franchises in professional sports. Since 2004, they have made four Super Bowl appearances, won two Lombardi Trophies, and captured nine division titles.

Since the turn of the century, only the Dallas Cowboys have appeared on national television more often than the Eagles. Yet no team generates more raw passion — both good and bad — than Lurie's.

The It Team

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, owner Jeffrey Lurie and quarterback Jalen Hurts show off their Super Bowl LIX rings. | Philadelphia Eagles/X.com

In many ways, the Eagles have quietly become the team in the NFL under Lurie. Celebrities hound security chief Dom DiSandro for a peek behind the curtain, while national shows endlessly debate the latest developments involving Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown.

Unlike Jerry Jones, Lurie doesn’t even chase the headlines. He speaks publicly only once a year now. But the ecosystem he has built is a self-sustaining one, powered by consistent success and relavance on the field.

As he has aged, Lurie has paradoxically grown even more involved in day-to-day operations.

“I still have a lot of gray hair, but I am probably more involved than ever,” he admitted.

He was deeply involved in the decision to draft Hurts in 2020 and, more recently, played a hands-on role in the aggressive move up to select All-Pro cornerback Cooper DeJean in the 2024 draft.

All of it stems from his enduring love of the sport and his clear understanding of what it means to be the caretaker of a public trust.

“I love owning the Eagles. I love trying to make us better in every way,” Lurie said. “That’s what I’m focused on. We have the greatest fans, and we have a franchise we’re incredibly proud of.

“I think we still have a chance to win multiple more Super Bowls. We’re in this phase where there’s nothing I want more than that third Lombardi.”

Not every decision will be perfect, and Lurie is far from infallible. Critics increasingly point to a growing impatience as expectations in Philadelphia have soared.

His approach, however, remains remarkably simple.

“The way I manage it is, like our fans, I’m hell-bent on getting another championship,” Lurie said. “Expectations are high. It’s not going to happen every year. It’s damn tough to repeat. But why not try to do everything possible?”

Julian, meanwhile, will have to wait his turn. Hopefully, he’s taking notes.