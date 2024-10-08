Eagles Urged To Pull Off Deal With Bills For $120 Million Star
The Philadelphia Eagles should be looking at ways to improve the roster over the next few weeks.
Philadelphia is 2-2 so far this season, and it has felt like the sky is falling. Speculation has been running rampant about the Eagles and changes that some think the team should make. Philadelphia still is .500, and the biggest reason for this is the fact that the team has dealt with a plethora of injuries.
The Eagles have been missing A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but both should be back on the field in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. The Eagles have been dealing with some injuries elsewhere, as well.
Things are looking up for Philadelphia, and with the trade deadline approaching, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin put together a list of trades that each team should make and linked Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Benjamin said. "Acquire (outside linebacker) Von Miller from the Buffalo Bills. The Eagles probably shouldn't be in the business of adding aging defenders. But they badly need a pass rush, and Miller, though suspended until Week 8, was a Pro Bowler under Vic Fangio in Denver."
Miller is 35 years old and currently is suspended, but has been a great defensive player throughout his 13-year National Football League Career. He has appeared in three games so far this season with the Bills and already has three sacks. Philadelphia could use a boost at linebacker, and it could make some sense to bring in the expensive star.