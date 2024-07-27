Eagles Veteran Addresses Reports Of Being Traded Or Released And Move To Safety
PHILADELPHIA – Nobody expected James Bradberry to run and hide from questions about his move from cornerback to safety and, perhaps even bigger, his status on the Eagles after an offseason of swirling reports and speculation about him being released or traded.
Sure enough, one of the more accountable athletes to probably ever play in Philly, sat inside the media tent off the practice fields at NovaCare Complex thoughtfully answering questions following Saturday’s practice.
“I try to be adaptable,” he said. “I’m on the team right now, so while I’m on the team I want to find a role on this team, and I feel like if I’m a versatile player then I’m going to have a role.
“Of course I want to start. Now, where I’m going to start? I don’t know, but I’m working right now at safety to see if I can learn it and play that and be a valuable asset to the team right there.”
Bradberry said he did not request a trade, but he’s not blind to the fact that one could happen at any time.
“I’m on the team right now,” he said. “I’m taking it day by day because in the NFL you never know. I could be traded; I could not be traded. I’m preparing for anything. I’m letting (GM) Howie (Roseman) handle that. I approach my job day-to-day and right now I’m on the team.”
He said that he and general manager Howie Roseman had a conversation, though didn’t give any details.
“Right now I’m still on the team and while I’m still on the team, I’m going to try to find my role,” Bradberry said. “If they want to get rid of me, they’re going to get rid of me.”
The move to safety was Bradberry’s idea.
He knew he had a bad year. He admitted it on Saturday, but he isn’t fretting too much over his future – whatever it may hold.
“A lot of that is out of my control,” he said. “As far as right now, I’m still under contract for two years. I have one year guaranteed, so I try not to put too much thought into it. I try to enjoy my time with my family. I was up here for OTAs for a minute to try to do whatever the coaches asked me to do. I honestly try not to put too much thought into it.”
Bradberry knew the Eagles would address his position after his struggles last season, and sure enough they did, starting with the signing of Isaiah Rodgers last summer, just two months after the Colts released after Rodgers was suspended for the entire 2023 season.
Bradberry also knew that the Eagles would go after cornerbacks in the draft, and sure enough they did, selecting Quinyon Mitchell in the first round and doubling up in the second round by taking Cooper DeJean.
“I went to them and had a meeting,” he said. “I just wanted to try it out.”
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio agreed to let him try it.
“It surprised me a little bit but at the end of the day he’s an athlete,” said teammate and starting safety Reed Blankenship. “Oddly he fits well at safety or corner, wherever they put him. He’s a smart, athletic guy.”
When Blankenship arrived in 2022 as an undrafted free agent, Bradberry was one of the first players to help him.
“He was one of those dudes that took me under his wing and he taught me the way,” said Blankenship. “Now he’s back there with me and we’re kind of working off each other and he’ll ask me questions now and I’m like, ‘Oh wow.’ It’s flipped. At the end of the day, I love JB and I love what he brings to the table.”
Bradberry, whose size – 6-1, 212 pounds – seems to scream safety, believes the position is a role he can fill and can also go back to corner if needed, though admits he must improve his physicality and tackling.
“I felt we were a little lighter at safety, and I can still play corner,” he said. “It’s not like I’m not going to play corner. Right now, my thought process was just trying to be a valuable piece to the team, and I feel like picking up safety (is the way to do it).”
