Eagles Veteran CB Will Play Vs. Giants

The Eagles are without star TE Dallas Goedert but Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay will play against the Giants.

John McMullen

Eagles cornerbacks Eli Ricks (39) and Darius Slay (2)
Eagles cornerbacks Eli Ricks (39) and Darius Slay (2) / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Star tight end Dallas Goedert headlines the list of inactive players for the Eagles' Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants.

Goedert was ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury suffered after just three plays in last Sunday's 20-16 win over Cleveland. Despite the absence, Philadelphia didn't elevate another TE from the practice squad, meaning the only healthy TEs for the Eagles are Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll.

The other Eagles' inactive players are emergency quarterback Tanner McKee, offensive linemen Trevor Keegan and Darian Kinnard, defensive tackle Byron Young and cornerback Eli Ricks.

Ricks and Young typically don't dress but are also dealing with injuries. Ricks was questionable coming in after missing practice Thursday and Friday with a groin injury while Young was ruled out Friday with a hamstring issue.

Cornerback Darius Slay was questionable with a knee injury and was managed all week to get to the game. The six-time Pro Bowl selection is active and will play.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata (hamstring) is also not playing but was placed on injured reserve on Friday. Fred Johnson will start at LT in place of Mailata and his roster spot was taken by second-year safety Sydney Brown, who was activated off Reserve/PUP Saturday and will make his season debut on the same field he tore his ACL in Week 18 of the 2023 season.

The Eagles elevated only one player from the PS for Sunday's game, veteran offensive lineman Jack Driscoll. It's the second consecutive game that the Eagles have elevated Driscoll in favor of dressing Trevor Keegan, and Darian Kinnard, who are all on the 53-man roster.

Veteran OL Nick Gates, an ex-Giants player who hasn't been dressing recently, is up for the game.

