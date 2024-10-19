Eagles Today

Eagles' Star Docked $45K For Illegal Play

Saquon Barkley has a history of lowering his helmet to finish runs and that cost him some money this week.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was fined a whopping $45,020 for unnecessary roughness after lowering his helmet in the first quarter against the Browns last week.

The play was not penalized on the field. The fine was so large because Barkley is a multiple-time offender with this conduct. Most recently he was fined for the same infraction while with the New York Giants last season in Week 16 against the Eagles.

As a weekly reminder, all these fine amounts are structured and collectively bargained between the NFL and the NFLPA.

Barkley lowered his head at the end of a first-down run:

While Barkley's actions were not violent the league is trying to eliminate runners from using their heads in this matter as a safety precaution.

There were also three other fines from the Eagles' 20-16 win over the Browns:

Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers was fined $5,861 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) on the game’s opening kickoff while two Cleveland players were dinged: offensive lineman Michael Dunn was hit in the pocketbook for $7,181 due to unnecessary roughness (facemask) in the third quarter, and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was fined $20,9000 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) in the second quarter.

Barkley’s fine was the biggest handed out in the NFL this week.

MORE NFL: Eagles Activate Young Star From PUP List

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News