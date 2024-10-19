Eagles' Star Docked $45K For Illegal Play
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was fined a whopping $45,020 for unnecessary roughness after lowering his helmet in the first quarter against the Browns last week.
The play was not penalized on the field. The fine was so large because Barkley is a multiple-time offender with this conduct. Most recently he was fined for the same infraction while with the New York Giants last season in Week 16 against the Eagles.
As a weekly reminder, all these fine amounts are structured and collectively bargained between the NFL and the NFLPA.
Barkley lowered his head at the end of a first-down run:
While Barkley's actions were not violent the league is trying to eliminate runners from using their heads in this matter as a safety precaution.
There were also three other fines from the Eagles' 20-16 win over the Browns:
Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers was fined $5,861 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) on the game’s opening kickoff while two Cleveland players were dinged: offensive lineman Michael Dunn was hit in the pocketbook for $7,181 due to unnecessary roughness (facemask) in the third quarter, and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was fined $20,9000 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) in the second quarter.
Barkley’s fine was the biggest handed out in the NFL this week.