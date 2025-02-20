Eagles Veteran Wants To Return, But Team That Drafted Him Could Also Be In Play
Darius Slay said in New Orleans in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIX that he wants to play one more season. What he didn’t say is that season could be with the Lions, who selected the cornerback in the second round of the 2013 draft. Detroit took him at No. 36, a spot after the Eagles drafted tight end Zach Ertz.
Slay would love to return to the Eagles, who traded for him on March 19, 2020, sending the Lions draft picks in the third and fifth rounds of that year’s draft, but ...
“I've got one more left (on my contract), but you know how that works,” said Slay on the St. Brown podcast. "Whatever they want to do, I might re-sign back, hopefully. If I ain't, we'll see what I'm doing because I do want to play one more year, for sure.”
The podcast is run by Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who brought up the dea of a possible return to the Lions. "So it sounds like you don't mind coming back,” he said to Slay.
Slay said he prefers to remain in Philadelphia, but if he must move on, a return to the Lions would be his second choice.
“If it is, it is; if it ain't, it ain't,” he said. “For sure, the two spots I would love to always be at is Philly or Detroit. The main two, the main ones I'd love to be at.”
Rarely does a player to get to return to the organization that drafted him, but the Lions could lose veteran Carlton Davis in free agency and might want a veteran on the opposite side of Terrion Arnold, who will enter his second season.
The same, of course, could be said in Philadelphia, where Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean will enter their second seasons after having standout rookie years.
“They did a great job really buying in and being detailed on their assignments,” said Slay. “Our coaches did a great job. What made them get to this point is that they’re willing listeners and guys that are willing to compete and work hard.”
Slay didn’t mention his role in helping Mitchell and DeJean develop, but both players credited Slay throughout the season for his help.
If Slay returns, he would need to agree to a contract, and he likely would if that's the direction the Eagles choose. He currently carries a $13.7 million salary cap charge.
The Eagles would like to keep as much of their defense intact after first-year defensive coordinator Vic Fangio molded it into the NFL’s top-ranked unit in both total yards allowed and passing yardage surrendered. Freeing up more money with a Slay restructure would help do that.
Slay was a big part of that on the field, though he did not have any interceptions during the regular season. He had one in the playoffs, however, and now has 29 in his career. Some think he is future a Hall of Fame player.
If he returns to Philly, it would be his sixth season wearing an Eagles uniform after seven with the Lions.
“I’m thankful,” said Slay during Super Bowl week. “Thankful for this organization for trading for me, and making some of my dreams possible. I always dreamed about playing in the Super Bowl, and this is my second time. I know a lot of guys that didn’t make to the playoffs for a lot of years, or played in the playoffs but didn’t make it past the second round. I’ve done a lot of great things, and I’m thankful for the Lord and the organization.”
