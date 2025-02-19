Former Eagles Stars Square Off As Head Coaches In November Matchup
They were hired within a span of just a couple days of each other, former Eagles who teamed up on the field for a lot of success who will now be on opposite sidelines as head coaches of their respective colleges.
In case you missed it, Michael Vick was hired to lead Norfolk State University on Dec. 20. A week later, on Dec. 27, Delaware State hired DeSean Jackson as its head coach.
The two schools will play each other on Nov. 1 after the Historically Black colleges and universities released its schedules for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday. The game is scheduled to be played on Delaware State’s campus in Dover. The stadium seats just 7, 100 fans, though if the game is promoted well, maybe a venue change could be in order. Say, to Lincon Financial Field.
Vick and Jackson were popular figures during their playing days together.
Vick started 41 games during a four-season stretch with Philly from 2009-2013. For the final four years of that run, Jackson generated two 1,000-yard seasons and totaled 4,049 yards and 21 touchdowns with Vick at the controls.
Their 88-yard connection on the first play of the game against the then-Washington Redskins on Nov. 15, 2010, remains a must-see highlight nearly 15 years later.
Jackson got to Philly first, arriving as a second-round draft pick in 2008. Vick came a year later after he was released from a 20-month prison stint at Leavenworth State Penitentiary for being charged in operating a dogfighting ring in his hometown of Newport News, Va.
While in Philly, Vick was a model citizen and continues to be this day. Now 44, he has limited coaching experience, though served an internship on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City.
“DeSean is like a son to me – a fierce competitor on the field, without rival, and a quality leader off of it," said Reid in an interview shortly after Vick was hired at Norfolk State. “I could not be more supportive of his desire to coach Division I football and would stake my career on his success at Delaware State University. We are bound at the hip and are forever family. I cannot wait to see where he takes the University and where the University takes him.”
Jackson, 38, has only one year of coaching experience and that was at the high school level, as an offensive coordinator for Woodrow Wilson High in Long Beach, Calif. Wilson was the state runner-up when Jackson was there.
On the same day as the schedule release, Jackson hired Clinton Portis as his running back coach. Portis played nine seasons in the NFL (2002-10) and was a two-time All-Pro selection. Delaware State went 2-21 over the last two seasons.
Amazon Prime will release a documentary on Jackson's life this fall.
