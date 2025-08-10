Eagles' Vic Fangio Explains First-Round Pick's Light Workload Vs. Bengals
PHILADELPHIA - One of the more curious developments in Thursday’s preseason-opening win over Cincinnati was fifth-round rookie linebacker Smael Mondon getting the start over potential first-round difference-maker Jihaad Campbell opposite second-year Mike LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Earlier in the week, the limited designation tied to Campbell’s March labrum surgery was taken off the Alabama product, and he had been a full go at practice.
However, there were signs that Mondon was also catching the coaching staff’s eyes, especially in coverage snaps, getting extensive first-team work in 7-on-7s and end-of-game situations where the football was in the air.
Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had indicated that perhaps the Eagles were throwing a little bit too much onto Campbell’s plate early, especially with the pass-rushing aspect of the potential star's toolbox.
“It's a fine line that we're trying to manage [with Campbell],” Fangio said before the game. “We're probably a little guilty of putting too much on his plate, but time is coming, days are disappearing.”
Mondon not only played first against the Bengals, but he played significantly more, toiling in 36 reps, 55% of the team’s defensive total, and the third most on defense behind defensive linemen Ty Robinson and Gabe Hall.
Trotter, still the favorite to be a Week 1 starter against Dallas opposite All-Pro Zack Baun with Nakobe Dean likely earmarked for the PUP list while rehabbing from a torn patellar tendon, played in 31 snaps and was active and effective, while Campbell was down at 15 (23%).
Eagles On SI asked Fangio about the strange playing-time splits before Saturday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex.
“Smael started, we were going to play all those – him. Trot and Campbell equally and Campbell would've started,” Fangio said.
The issue was Campbell’s surgically repaired shoulder and an organizational decision to put Campbell on a pitch count in early August during a live environment.
“A day or two before the game, the trainers asked if we only play Jihaad at much fewer snaps coming up. So it made sense to not start him,” Fangio explained. “There'd be a logical rest period for those other two guys.”
On the field, Trotter played well, Mondon had trouble tackling in his preseason debut, and Campbell was graded out as average by Pro Football Focus.
On Saturday, Baun, who has been sitting as a precaution with a balky back, was upgraded to limited and participated in stretching and light individual work, while Campbell got the first rep next to Trotter with Mondon mixing in liberally.
