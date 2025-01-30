Eagles Vs. Chiefs Super Bowl: Halftime Show Controversy Could Be Coming
With the Super Bowl approachng, there is going to be a lot more to talk about than just the action on the field.
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will represent the NFC and AFC in the Super Bowl in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. It's should be a phenomenal game but with it being the Super Bowl, there are a lot more moving parts.
Super Bowl week is almost here and that is going to feature a full week of coverage across the league from Radio Row. The festivities of the week will begin on Monday, Feb. 3 with Super Bowl Opening Night from New Orleans.
The Super Bowl is a massive money-maker in itself on top of just the football game. The Super Bowl advertisements obviously play a huge role in the action as well as the halftime show. Hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar will play the show after a massive year. One of the most popular songs of the year came from Lamar. If you haven't heard it, it is called "Not Like Us" and came out as Lamar and fellow hip-hop star Drake were in the middle of a battle.
The song is massive and even led to Drake filing a defamation Lawsuit against Universal Music Group.
Some have wondered if Lamar would perform the song during the halftime show even with the lawsuit. Angelica Cheyenne of The Mirror reported on Wednesday that he will end up performing it.
Kendrick Lamar plans to stick it to Drake during his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show," Cheyenne said. "During his Super Bowl set, the Compton-bred rapper will reportedly perform 'Not Like Us', his mega-hit diss record against rival hip-hop star Drake. Over the summer the song exploded, achieving meteoric success and becoming the most talked about song amid their diss song exchange that began when their feud was reignited last year."
This isn't too shocking as the song was featured in promo for the Super Bowl recently.
With the lawsuit going on, it wouldn't be too shocking if some controversy and more could come from Lamar performing the hit. While this is the case, we won't know for sure until Sunday, Feb. 9.
More NFL: Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Addresses Elephant In Room Before Super Bowl