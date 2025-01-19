Eagles Vs. Commanders: Date, Time, Schedule For NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on.
Philadelphia welcomed the Los Angeles Rams to town on Sunday afternoon and although things got nerve-wracking down the stretch, the Eagles were able to come out on top, 28-22. Now, the Eagles will have a rematch against the NFC East rival Washington Commanders for a chance to make a run to the Super Bowl.
The Eagles will welcome the Commanders to Lincoln Financial Field one week from today on Sunday, Feb. 26. Philadelphia and Washington will begin the action with kick-off scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on your local FOX-affiliated television channel and streamed on FOX, NFL+, and YouTubeTV.
The Eagles and Commanders certainly are familiar with one another. The NFC East rivals faced off against one another twice already this season. Philadelphia won the first matchup on Nov. 14, 26-18. The Eagles lost in Week 16 on Dec. 22, 36-33.
In the Week 16 loss, star quarterback Jalen Hurts went down with a concussion early in the contest and was relieved by Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee. The Eagles' patch to the NFC Championship included wins over the Green Bay Packers and now the Rams. Washington already has two upsets under its belt and took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions.
It should be a very intriguing game and the winner will move on to the Super Bowl to take on either the Kansas City Chiefs or the winner of Sunday's Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens contest.
More NFL: Ex-Eagles Star Blasts Chiefs, Shades Roger Goodell