Ex-Eagles Star Blasts Chiefs, Shades Roger Goodell
The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Houston Texans on Saturday but that wasn't the biggest story of the day.
Kansas City faced the Texans and it was a solid overall game. While this is the case, the officiating certainly left fans questioning things. During the game, there were a few different instances in which some wondered afterward if the officials were favoring the Chiefs. At the very least, there were a few calls that seemed to be either wrong or very much in Kansas City's favor.
Former Eagles star Seth Joyner took to social media and roasted the Chiefs and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in the process.
"Man, you cannot tell any fan, media person, or player that NFL Officiating is not giving the Chiefs preferential treatment on calls! You guys are not even trying to hide it! (Roger Goodell) when will you fix this! You talk about the integrity of the game? That is being destroyed before the eyes of every NFL fan that's watching the game."
The Chiefs will return to the AFC Championship Game next week to take on either the Buffalo Bills or the Baltimore Ravens. Kansas City is one more win away from another return to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have won two straight Super Bowls and certainly could do so again.
The Divisional Round matchup between the Chiefs and the Texans was an interesting game that was somewhat controversial. We'll see what happens in the AFC Championship Game.
