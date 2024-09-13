Eagles Vs. Falcons Week 2: Insider Makes Bold Prediction About Matchup
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night football in Week 2 action.
Philadelphia began the new season with an impressive win over a very good Green Bay Packers team. The Eagles will continue their season on Monday night against the new-look Falcons at home at Lincoln Financial Field.
It's sure to be an intriguing matchup and CBS Sports' Garrett Podell predicted that Falcons star tight end Kyle Pitts will catch at least one touchdown in the game for the second straight game.
"Atlanta Falcons fourth overall pick tight end Kyle Pitts, the highest-picked player at his position in the Common Draft era (since 1967), lived up to the hype as a rookie, going for 1,026 receiving yards on 68 catches," Podell said. "That made him the second rookie tight end ever and the first in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to have a 1,000-yard receiving season. Then, injuries hit on top of poor utilization by former head coach Arthur Smith happened, derailing his development...
"Pitts begins to receive a similar treatment, and he catches two more touchdowns in Week 2 against the Eagles, a team struggling to solidify their linebacker room. That would match his career-high for receiving touchdowns in a season, something Pitts did last year. Personal history is made for the 23-year-old up in Philly. "
Pitts is a dynamic offensive weapon for the Falcons and the Eagles will have to keep a close eye on him in the contest.
