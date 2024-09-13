Eagles Cut Playmaker Looking To Make Impact In Fourth Season With Team
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly have been busy lately.
Philadelphia had a solid first week of the National Football League season. The Eagles took on the Green Bay Packers in Brazil and impressed with a 34-29 win. It was a sloppy game thanks in large part to the field conditions, but Philadelphia was able to overcome it and some turnovers and take down a very well-built Packers team.
The Eagles have been busy since updating the practice squad roster and made another move on Thursday. Philadelphia cut veteran tight end Jack Stoll to make room for safety Caden Sterns, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.
"Eagles signed (safety) Caden Sterns to the practice squad and released (tight end) Jack Stoll," McLane said.
Stoll certainly is no stranger to the Eagles. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and made the active roster. Stoll appeared in 16 games in 2021 and started five contests. He appeared in 17 games in 2022 while making 11 starts and appeared in 17 games in 2023 with 10 starts.
The veteran tight end hasn't appeared in a game yet this season and it seems likely at this point that he won't see any time with Philadelphia. There's always a chance that the team could look to bring him back, but it's unclear at this point. If his career in Philadelphia is over, he finishes it with 50 games played -- including 26 starts -- to go along with 20 receptions and 183 receiving yards.
