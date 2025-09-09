Eagles Waive Defender Who Was Active Vs. Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles needed a roster spot with their trade for running back/kick returner Tank Bigsby becoming official on Tuesday.
To make room for Bigsby on the 53-man roster, Philadelphia waived first-year defensive tackle Gabe Hall.
That’s somewhat of a surprising move since Hall, 24, was active for the Eagles’ 24-20 Week 1 win over Dallas, and played in 5 of the team’s 61 defensive snaps (8% of the team’s total).
The Baylor product was set to be the No. 5 interior defensive linemen for the game, ahead of rookie fourth-round pick Ty Robinson, who was inactive. That turned to No. 4 before the first play on defense when second-team All-Pro Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.
Bigsby was acquired from Jacksonville for a pair of Day 2 2026 picks (one in the fifth round and another in the sixth).
Hall being the one to go, was also somewhat strange after edge rushers Azeez Ojulari and Ogbo Okoronkwo were inactive in Week 1.
Since then, veteran pass rusher Za’Darius Smith was added to the mix, and Patrick Johnson was elevated to the 53, so the Eagles currently have seven edge rushers (Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Johnson, Ojulari, Okoronkwo, and Za'Darius Smith) on the 53 and only used four against the Cowboys.
Without Hall, the Eagles have only five DTs: Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, and Robinson. Earlier, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he likes having five interior defensive linemen active on game days, meaning Robinson could make his NFL debut in Week 2 at Kansas City.
Rookie Debut?
Hall is expected to be added back to the Eagles' practice squad if he clears waivers over the next 24 hours.
The Eagles' churn also continued on the practice squad with undrafted rookie RB Montrell Johnson released and interior offensive lineman Jake Majors being added.
An undrafted rookie out of the University of Texas, Majors has center/guard versatility and spent his spring and summer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being waived/injured in late August due to a wrist problem.
The Bucs ultimately reached an injury settlement with Majors, and he visited the Eagles on Tuesday, which went well enough to start his enrollment at Stoutland University.
Jeff Stoutland, the Eagles' well-regarded OL coach, likes to have at least four players who can play OC between the active roster and the 53. Currently, that number is five with Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens, star left guard Landon Dickerson, plus reserves Brett Toth and Drew Kendall with Majors making it No. 5.
