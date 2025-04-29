Eagles White House Ceremony: "Saquon Had A Season For The Ages"
Saquon Barkley took his share of rips on social media for hanging out with President Donald Trump, playing golf with the president, and then hitching a ride on Air Force One from New Jersey to Washington for Monday’s White House ceremony honoring the Eagles for winning Super Bowl LIX.
Trump gave a little insight into their time together and, like so many other football fans in America, took a shot at the New York Giants for letting Barkley leave in free agency, where he was scooped up by the Eagles.
Barkley helped lead the Eagles to their second Super Bowl victory in eight years, with one achievement after another. They finished with an 18-3 record. The Giants went 3-14.
“I was with the Giants and their head coach, and some people told them do anything you have to but don’t lose Saquon,” said the president. “They lost Saquon. …He made the right decision because it is a team sport and there are great people on this team.”
Later, Trump added about Barkley: “Saquon had a season for the ages, running behind the most powerful offensive lines in the NFL.”
There was a point in the 16-minute or so ceremony when Trump rattled off some of Barkley’s season highlights, such as the 2,504 rushing yards to break an NFL record for most ground yards in the regular season combined with the playoffs and receiving the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year Award.
Chants of MVP broke out from the crowd gathered on the South Lawn.
The president talked about Barkley’s backward leap in Week 9 vs. Jacksonville, saying Barkley “performed football magic.”
“I said, ‘Oh, that’s a dangerous play,’” said Trump. “He doesn’t care about danger on the football field.”
The president added, “Saquon Barkley – he’s a handsome guy, but I wouldn’t want to tackle him.”
He turned and shook Barkley’s hand on that line then talked about the time they spent together golfing on Sunday.
“He’s a great guy,” said Trump. “I met him (Sunday) night. Got to know him a little bit. I offered him a ride on Air Force One because I was coming down. Usually they say, ‘No, no, I don’t think so.’ He said I’ll take it, sir. And he loved it. We loved being together. He’s a great young guy and an incredible football player.”
