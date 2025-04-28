Eagles Honored At White House, President Trump Chimes In On Tush Push
Eagles took over the South Lawn at the White House on a dazzlingly bright and sunny late Monday afternoon to be honored by the White House for winning Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. It was a trip they didn’t make after winning Super Bowl LII in Minnesota in 2018 for many reasons.
Per the White House pool report of Monday’s event: “The team emerged from the White House while the band and crowd sang ‘Fly Eagles Fly.’ President Trump and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni then came out a couple minutes later. Eagles chants, ‘go Birds’ and ‘Dallas sucks’ were yelled while attendees waited for the event to start. Spotted in the crowd – a lot of green, AG Bondi, Dr Oz, Sen. McCormick, Kellyanne Conway.”
Right tackle Lane Johnson and head coach Nick Sirianni followed President Trump to the podium, which was ringed by players and flanked by the two Lombardi Trophies the Eagles have won in the past eight years. The ceremony lasted about 16 minutes.
Jalen Hurts wasn’t one of those players. He cited “scheduling conflicts” for not attending. He wasn’t the only Eagles player not in attendance.
During his speech, the president did not ignore the Eagles quarterback, spotlighting him after highlighting Saquon Barkley’s 2,504 yards rushing to set a new NFL record and being named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.
“Complementing Saquon’s historic season was an incredible year for star quarterback Jalen Hurts,” the president said. “He had a great season and a great game. Finished with 32 touchdowns on the year, turning in one stellar performance after another. A terrific guy and a terrific player.”
Trump even chimed in on the tush push.
“I hope they keep that play, coach,” he said, turning to Sirianni. “I don’t know. They should keep it. What do you think? I like it it’s sort of exciting and different.”
Toward the end, when it was Sirianni’s turn to say a few words, he thanked Trump for supporting the tush push.
“Thank you, Mr. President, for having us here and we also appreciate the endorsement for the tush push,” said the coach. “We really appreciate that. And Go Birds.”
Barkley, center Cam Jurgens, tight end Dallas Goedert, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, and general manager Howie Roseman stood behind Trump.
President Trump began by honoring owner Jeffrey Lurie, then walking a couple of feet away to shake Lurie’s hand. Roseman came next, and there was another handshake. The president then introduced Nick Sirianni, calling him “your spirited coach.”
Dom DiSandro, the head of security, among other job titles, was next. “He’s a legend,” President Trump said, and then called ‘Big Dom’ to the podium for a few words.
“Thank you, we’re honored to be, thank you President Trump, and that’s it – go Birds,” DiSandro said.
Trump honored Jordan Mailata – drawing out his last name like ‘May-laaa-taa’ – Landon Dickerson, and Lane Johnson. Shaking each of their hands.
He turned to the defense and spotlighted safety Reed Blankenship, who came down from a riser to shake the president’s hand, looking like a senator himself in a blue blazer and red tie, and Cooper DeJean for his pick-6 touchdown of Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. Chants of ‘Cooop’ came from the crowd.
“Cooper made the play of his life and did it on his 22nd birthday,” said Trump. “Wow, you’re a young guy, huh?”
Near the end, Trump called up Johnson, Sirianni, and owner Jeffrey Lurie for a few words.
“Thank you, Mr. President for allowing us to be here, extending this invitation,” said Johnson. “What an incredible year it was for us…I want to thank Mr. Lurie for creating a championship organization and culture, Howie Roseman putting the time in, everybody on the coaching staff…we’re not done, we’re ready for another round. Go Birds.”
E-A-G-L-E-S chants broke out. Not for the first time.
“Thank you, Mr. President,” Lurie began. “It’s truly an honor to be here. I remember as a little boy the championship teams that came to the White House and I never dreamed we’d have a team that would be as good as this.
“This was a dominant team with incredible culture, everything we all believe in as the best human values – selflessness, humility, team work, talent, discipline, everything that we all strive for, this team incorporated it. Thank you for the hospitality today and, go Birds.”
The ceremony wrapped when Sirianni and Johnson presented Trump with an Eagles jersey, with his name on the back and the number for 47, which represents him being the country’s 47th president, and a helmet.”
The team walked off to the band playing, “We Are The Champions.”
