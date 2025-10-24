Eagles Will Be Without All-Pro, Two Other Starters Vs. NY Giants
PHILADELPHIA - After failing to practice at all this week with a hamstring injury, Eagles’ second-team All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown was officially ruled out of Sunday's rematch against the 2-5 New York Giants.
The star WR1 was on the sideline during Friday's practice, wearing a back hoodie as his teammates stretched. Later, Brown was seen by Eagles On SI leaving the NovaCare Complex before the team's open locker room period, something that foreshadowed the bad news, because if there was going to be any late push to play, Brown would have likely stuck around to receive treatment.
Since arriving in Philadelphia in a draft-night trade in 2022, Brown's impact on the Eagles' offense has been undeniable.
The Eagles are 48-13 when Brown is on the field, and average 363 yards and 27 points per game. Conversely, in the small sample size, when Brown has been unable to play, Philadelphia is 2-3, averaging 326.2 YPG and 15.8 points.
With Brown unable to play, larger roles will be in store for Jahan Dotson and John Metchie to help supplement DeVonta Smith, who is coming off a nine-reception, 183-yard, one-touchdown day over Minnesota. The 183 yards were a career-high for Smith.
Dotson, typically, the Eagles' WR3 has seven receptions for 111 yards during the team's 5-2 start, while John Metchie, a summer trade-pickup, has four catches for 18 yards.
Undrafted rookie Darius Cooper remains on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, but had his 21-day practice window opened on Thursday and was listed as questionable on the injury report, so there is a chance Cooper could be activated to the 53 if the Eagles feel they need another body at the position.
No Jurgens Or Jackson
Also ruled out Friday after missing practice all week were Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens (knee), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), as well as the returning Brandon Graham (not injury related), and CB Jakorian Bennett (Pec), who has his 21-day practice window to return from IR opened on Wednesday.
Veteran Brett Toth is expected to handle center duties in Jurgens’ absence, with Landon Dickerson staying at left guard.
Kelee Ringo will step in again at CB for Jackson opposite Quinyon Mitchell in nickel looks. Cooper DeJean will continue to handle the outside in base situations. Meanwhile, Bennett will eye Green Bay on Monday night, Nov. 10, as his return date after the Eagles' Week 9 bye.
Graham still needs more time after coming back for a 16th NFL season after a March retirement. The Eagles have another week before they have to add Graham to the active roster.
Other players who appeared on this week's injury report, including tight ends Dallas Goedert (calf) and Grant Calcaterra (oblique), Dickerson (ankle/back), defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (shoulder), and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., practiced fully on Friday and were given no game designations, indicating full availability Sunday.
The Giants upset the Eagles 34-17 at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 9 but haven’t beaten Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field since 2014.
