A.J. Brown's Drops Costly In Eagles' Loss To Chargers

LOS ANGELES – Throw him the ball. That’s what he wanted all season long. The Eagles have begun to do it, too, except they are 0-3 now over their last three games and A.J. Brown has put up at least 100 yards in each of them, including Monday night’s 22-19 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was a game where they threw him the ball 13 times. He caught six of those targets for 100 yards. There were three others he dropped, and he owned up to them.

“For me, it was like three plays I wish I could have back the entire game,” he said in the downcast postgame locker room at SoFi Stadium. “First one at the beginning of the game, I wish I could somehow find a way to make that one. The ball over the middle: no, it wasn't perfect, but I'm more than capable of making that catch. That last one in the end zone (Chargers DB Cam Hart) just made a play at the right time.”

One thing Brown won’t do is lose confidence in himself.

“I can go out there and drop 100 balls and still believer in me, believe in my hands,” he said. “I believe I have the best hands in the world, but sometimes it doesn’t go your way. That’s part of it. You have to have thick skin, go back to work, and do my same routine every day and catch balls.”

A.J. Brown Owned Up To Three Drops

His drop at the beginning of the game, on the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage, went through his hands.

The second was a backbreaker. The Eagles had momentum, having taken a 16-13 lead on Saquon Barkley’s 52-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Eagles defense held and got ball back to the offense.

Following a 19-yard catch from Darius Cooper, Hurts threw over the middle to Brown. It was a high throw that Brown took his eyes off to see a defender closing on him. Instead of pulling it down and taking the hit, the ball clanked off his hands into Hart’s hands. The LA DB returned the pick 27 yards to help set up a tying field goal with 7:26 to play.

Alligator arms or hospital ball?

Whether it was one or both, there’s no mistaking that it was costly.

“You can’t point a finger,” said Brown when asked what’s going on with Hurts, who has seven turnovers in the last two games. “I think all of us have a hand in that pot. Obviously, he’s the quarterback and he’s gonna get a lot of stuff for it, but we need to stay together. You can’t put the drops I had on him. He’s under pressure, he’s not going to be perfect. It was a tough night. None of this stuff is gonna be perfect.”

Brown’s third drop, the one in the end zone, would have given the Eagles a touchdown lead with just over 2:30 to play. The ball went through Brown’s hands again, and the Eagles had to settle for a field goal, which the Chargers matched with eight seconds left in regulation to send the game into OT.

